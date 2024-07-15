^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 15, 2024 | 9:13am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lawmakers seek inquiry into fake Philippine passports

Lawmakers seek inquiry into fake Philippine passports

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Administration lawmakers yesterday vowed to unmask government officials in Davao City who were behind the alleged scheme of...
Headlines
fbtw
Koko urges President Marcos: Announce POGO ban during SONA

Koko urges President Marcos: Announce POGO ban during SONA

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
President Marcos’ approval rating will surely soar if he announces in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) a...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines shines as &lsquo;premiere global MICE destination&rsquo; at MICECON2024

Philippines shines as ‘premiere global MICE destination’ at MICECON2024

By Rosette Adel | 15 hours ago
MICECON 2024, touted as the biggest gathering of M.I.C.E. (Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, Exhibitions) professionals...
Headlines
fbtw
Several DepEd officials resign ahead of Angara&rsquo;s takeover

Several DepEd officials resign ahead of Angara’s takeover

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
As the Department of Education prepares for a new leadership, some officials of the agency have resigned, incoming DepEd secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos sends well wishes, prayers to Trump

President Marcos sends well wishes, prayers to Trump

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos sent his well wishes to former US president Donald Trump and condemned the fatal shooting at his campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

‘United States-Philippines alliance among most vital defense partnerships’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The United States alliance with the Philippines has been elevated to stand among Washington’s “most vital defense partnerships in the world,” according to an official of the US Department...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP supports President Marcos&rsquo; veto of Police Reform Bill

PNP supports President Marcos’ veto of Police Reform Bill

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday expressed support for President Marcos’ decision to veto the PNP reform bill,...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA outside Philippine may develop into typhoon

LPA outside Philippine may develop into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
A low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility may develop into a typhoon and another cloud cluster outside...
Headlines
fbtw
P29/kilo rice at 23 Kadiwa outlets by August

P29/kilo rice at 23 Kadiwa outlets by August

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said that P29 per kilo rice will be available in 23 Kadiwa outlets by Aug....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with