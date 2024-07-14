Habagat to trigger rains on Sunday

People brave the heavy rain in Kamuning EDSA, Quezon City on July 22, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Several areas may anticipate rain showers on Sunday due to the Southwest Monsoon or habagat, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its daily weather forecast, PAGASA reported that the Southwest Monsoon is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Metro Manila, the rest of MIMAROPA, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Bataan may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to habagat.

Mindanao, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro may also anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the same weather system.

The state weather bureau cautioned residents in these areas about potential flash floods or landslides triggered by moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

On the other hand, the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that these weather conditions might cause flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.