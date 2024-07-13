PNP mum on President Marcos’ veto of police reform bill

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the graduation ceremony of the first batch of Moro combatants who successfully completed the Bangsamoro Police Basic Recruit Course.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Friday opted to stay silent on President Marcos’ decision to veto a bill seeking to reform the PNP.

Marcos had vetoed the bill, saying it ran counter to government’s objective of rightsizing the bureaucracy and would also result in salary discrepancies in the civil service.

Reporters who attended a news briefing at Camp Crame announcing the arrest of Paulene Canada, a co-accused in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ case, were supposed to ask Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and PNP chief Rommel Francisco Marbil for their thoughts about Marcos’ move thumbing down Senate Bill No. 2449 /House Bill No. 8327 or an Act Providing for Organizational Reforms in the Philippine National Police.

However, journalists were barred from asking questions about issues outside of the topic of Canada’s arrest.

Abalos and Marbil left after the news conference.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP’s chief information officer, said Abalos and Marbil were rushing to the Chinese General Hospital to commend four police officers who were wounded in an armed encounter with suspected criminals in Manila.

Fajardo said she will answer queries on other topics after the activity in Manila.

However, a staff of the spokesperson later told reporters that she could no longer hold another news briefing as she was instructed to do other tasks.

Reporters asked Fajardo for an official statement on the issue but she has yet to reply.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives will discuss the next step it will take following the vetoing of the chamber-sponsored bill on the reorganization of the PNP.

According to Sta. Rosa, Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez, who chairs the House committee on public order and safety, Speaker Martin Romualdez called his attention to the matter and they will discuss this “thoroughly” after Marcos delivers his State of the Nation Address on July 22.

“Nothing is lost yet, we will act accordingly with the provisions vetoed by the President,” he said in a text message.