NAIA flight delays expected after Cebu Pacific plane veers off taxiway

Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 12:39pm
NAIA flight delays expected after Cebu Pacific plane veers off taxiway
File photo of Cebu Pacific planes
Cebu Pacific Air website

MANILA, Philippines — A Cebu Pacific plane that did not have passengers nor crew onboard swerved into the grassy portion of the Ninoy Aquino Internal Airport Terminal 3 on Friday morning, causing some flights to be delayed. 

The A321 aircraft was repositioning from Bay 111 to Bay 122A of NAIA Terminal 3 when it veered onto the grassy portion of the Golf 13 runway, according to the Manila International Airport Authority.

This caused ramp congestion as parking bays 110 to 112 became temporarily unavailable, leaving only three that can be used by wide-body aircraft.

"The MIAA seeks the understanding of all passengers whose flights may be affected due to expected delays in flight schedules," the MIAA said in a statement on Friday morning.

MIAA said passengers are advised to wait for airline announcements on changes in their flight schedules.

Cebu Pacific has apologized for the incident and said its team was "actively working to resolve this issue promptly." 

The MIAA aircraft recovery team is also working to remove the aircraft from the area.

