^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 10:27am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A farmer walks past rice fields at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy co-accused arrested in Davao

Quiboloy co-accused arrested in Davao

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
One of the five co-accused of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy was arrested in Davao City yesterday aftern...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG informs Chinese embassy of Subic allision

PCG informs Chinese embassy of Subic allision

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard is seeking the cooperation of the Chinese embassy and the China Maritime Safety Agency in its investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
AMLC freezes Guo bank accounts, assets

AMLC freezes Guo bank accounts, assets

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 11 hours ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council has ordered financial institutions and government agencies to freeze the bank accounts and...
Headlines
fbtw
Alan Peter apologizes for heated exchange

Alan Peter apologizes for heated exchange

11 hours ago
Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano has apologized for his behavior during the Senate’s review of the New Senate Building, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos appoints BDO director to Monetary Board

Marcos appoints BDO director to Monetary Board

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has named a seasoned banker – his high school classmate – to the Monetary Board of the Bangko...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guo has no plan to seek reelection &ndash; counsel

Guo has no plan to seek reelection – counsel

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The camp of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo yesterday said that the suspended official has no plan of seeking reelection in the 2025...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines seen as maritime investment hub

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Philippines stands to become the next investment destination in the shipping and maritime industry, an official said at a maritime forum hosted by the embassy in Greece.
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-CDO lawmaker gets 10 years over fertilizer scam

Ex-CDO lawmaker gets 10 years over fertilizer scam

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced former Cagayan de Oro City representative Constantino Jaraula to up to 10 years in prison...
Headlines
fbtw
DA: P29/kilo rice not political move

DA: P29/kilo rice not political move

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The sale of rice at P29 per kilo is not a political move ahead of President Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy officer&rsquo;s identity stolen by POGO-linked groups

Navy officer’s identity stolen by POGO-linked groups

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
A Navy officer who defended the country’s sovereign rights against Chinese intruders in the West Philippine Sea found...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with