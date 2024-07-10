^

Arrest warrants for key drug war figures expected from ICC this year

Janvic Mateo - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 9:23am
Policemen stand guard near the body of a man killed during what police said was a drug-related vigilante killing in Barangay Manggahan in Pasig City early yesterday.
The STAR / Joven Cagande

MANILA, Philippines — International Criminal Court (ICC) Assistant Counsel Kristina Conti expressed confidence that arrest warrants, particularly for those deemed "most responsible," will be issued within the year.

But she said they do not expect it to be publicly announced by the ICC, given that these issuances are often treated as confidential.

A major problem, she said, is serving and implementing the warrant since ICC mainly relies on governments to enforce it. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently maintained that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines, but former President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies earlier questioned why he refused to put his position in writing.

On reports that the ICC prosecutor is asking for more witnesses, Conti said she has no knowledge of it, but said it could be because they are trying to identify who else are responsible.

She said it is possible that arrests warrants will be issued for some individuals while investigation is ongoing for the others.

On their end, she said they are already preparing for trial “because that’s where we will have a more material role.”

“We’re waiting for trial and the presentation of evidence to prove that these persons are all guilty,” said Conti. — Jose Rodel Clapano, Emmanuel Tupas, Diana Lhyd Suelto

BONGBONG MARCOS

DRUG WAR

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE
