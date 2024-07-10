Farmers’ group eyes raps vs tariff officials

A farmer prepares the field for rice planting in Sitio Sinarol, Siniloan, Laguna on January 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — An agri-farmers group is eyeing cases against officials of the Tariff Commission over Executive Order (EO) 62 that reduces tariffs of different agricultural products.

Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) said they would file cases against the officials before the Office of the Ombudsman.

The farmers’ group earlier asked the Supreme Court (SC) to stop the implementation of EO 62 that allows a 15 percent tariff on imported rice which became effective on July 6.

“Everyone is aware that a case has been filed with the Supreme Court; so, we are warning those that will try to defy or circumvent the ongoing legal process with the SC,” SINAG chair Rosendo So said.

“We are also finalizing the case(s) that we would be filing with the ombudsman against officials of the Tariff Commission,” he added.

This includes administrative cases for grave misconduct or violation of the code of conduct and ethical standards.

They are also mulling the filing of a criminal case for “graft and corruption for causing undue injury to the public by their failure to comply or do their duty under the law,” according to SINAG.

They slammed the issuance of EO 62, which they said was hastily issued without consultations and hearings.

They noted that the Flexible Clause of Customs Modernization and Tariff Act require consultations before an EO involving tariff reduction can be issued.

“There is a mandated process in exercising the delegated power of the President to modify or reduce tariff before the issuance of EO involving tariff. The constitutional right to due process was completely disregarded,” said SINAG legal counsel Virgie Suarez.