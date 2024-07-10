^

Headlines

Farmers’ group eyes raps vs tariff officials

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
July 10, 2024 | 12:00am
Farmersâ�� group eyes raps vs tariff officials
A farmer prepares the field for rice planting in Sitio Sinarol, Siniloan, Laguna on January 4, 2024.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — An agri-farmers group is eyeing cases against officials of the Tariff Commission over Executive Order (EO) 62 that reduces tariffs of different agricultural products.

Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) said they would file cases against the officials before the Office of the Ombudsman.

The farmers’ group earlier asked the Supreme Court (SC) to stop the implementation of EO 62 that allows a 15 percent tariff on imported rice which became effective on July 6.

“Everyone is aware that a case has been filed with the Supreme Court; so, we are warning those that will try to defy or circumvent the ongoing legal process with the SC,” SINAG chair Rosendo So said.

“We are also finalizing the case(s) that we would be filing with the ombudsman against officials of the Tariff Commission,” he added.

This includes administrative cases for grave misconduct or violation of the code of conduct and ethical standards.

They are also mulling the filing of a criminal case for “graft and corruption for causing undue injury to the public by their failure to comply or do their duty under the law,” according to SINAG.

They slammed the issuance of EO 62, which they said was hastily issued without consultations and hearings.

They noted that the Flexible Clause of Customs Modernization and Tariff Act require consultations before an EO involving tariff reduction can be issued.

“There is a mandated process in exercising the delegated power of the President to modify or reduce tariff before the issuance of EO involving tariff. The constitutional right to due process was completely disregarded,” said SINAG legal counsel Virgie Suarez.

vuukle comment

FARMERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beauty pageant candidate, Israeli fianc&eacute; die from gunshot wounds

Beauty pageant candidate, Israeli fiancé die from gunshot wounds

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
The National Bureau of Investigation on Sunday reported that beauty pageant candidate Geneva Lopez and her Israeli partner...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines rejects China's claim of destroying coral reef in Ayungin Shoal

Philippines rejects China's claim of destroying coral reef in Ayungin Shoal

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
"The accusation against the Philippines by so-called 'Chinese experts' is false and a classic misdirection. It is China who...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate summons Guo, but subpoena not received

Senate summons Guo, but subpoena not received

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Senate has summoned suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to a hearing this July 10, but a helper at her farm refused to accept...
Headlines
fbtw
Arrest warrant looms vs Alice Guo if she skips next Senate hearing

Arrest warrant looms vs Alice Guo if she skips next Senate hearing

8 hours ago
Senate President Chiz Escudero has backed efforts by Sen. Risa Hontiveros to compel suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to face...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos among most positive globally, but sadness takes a toll &ndash; Gallup

Filipinos among most positive globally, but sadness takes a toll – Gallup

13 hours ago
About 75% of Filipino adults reported learning or doing something interesting the day before the survey, ranking them third...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mandatory population census starts next week

Mandatory population census starts next week

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority, which is set to begin a nationwide population census next week, is reminding the public...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC lawyer: Davao police chief part of drug war

ICC lawyer: Davao police chief part of drug war

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
His latest appointment as Davao City’s police chief is a homecoming of sorts for Police Col. Lito Patay.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines-US civil nuclear agreement enters into force

Philippines-US civil nuclear agreement enters into force

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
A landmark agreement that lays the legal framework for potential Philippine nuclear power projects with US providers has entered...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-VPs Binay, Leni decline SONA invite

Ex-VPs Binay, Leni decline SONA invite

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Former vice presidents Jejomar Binay and Leni Robredo have sent their regrets to the July 22 State of the Nation Address of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with