ITCZ to bring rains to southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 7, 2024 | 9:46am
In this file photo dated October 20, 2020, a man in Navotas City is seen braving the heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Pepito (international name Saudel) to sell recyclable materials at a junkshop.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Rain showers are anticipated in portions of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao on Sunday due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said that MIMAROPA, western Visayas and Zamboanga peninsula may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Residents in these regions are cautioned about potential flash floods or landslides triggered by moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

The rest of the country may also anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the same weather system.

On the other hand, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to easterlies.

Easterlies may also cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon. 

PAGASA advised that these weather conditions could lead to flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.

