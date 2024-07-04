^

Easterlies to bring rain showers to parts of Mindanao, Luzon — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 4, 2024 | 8:24am
Motorists drive through rain puddles while motorcycle riders seek shelter under flyovers and pedestrian overpass following a sudden downpour in the middle of a sunny weather along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on April 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Rain showers are anticipated in parts of southern Luzon and Mindanao on Thursday due to easterlies, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said that Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the weather system.

Residents in these regions are cautioned about potential flash floods or landslides due to the severe thunderstorms.

Caraga and Davao Region may also anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Palawan may also anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone. 

The state weather bureau advised that these weather conditions could lead to flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.

