LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 3, 2024 | 8:15am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

Malaysia opposes Philippines continental shelf claim

By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 days ago
Malaysia has opposed the Philippine submission to a United Nations body to formally recognize the extent of its undersea continental...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen to challenge Alice Guo's right to hold office

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General will file a quo warranto petition against Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo this month.
Headlines
fbtw
China embassy, PAOCC to cooperate in POGO crackdown

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
The Philippines and China have committed to strengthen the fight against transnational crimes as the Marcos administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil prices increase for 3rd straight week

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Motorists can expect fuel prices to increase by as much as P0.95 per liter today, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions that...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen files quo warranto case vs Guo this month

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
A quo warranto petition and another case will be filed by the Office of the Solicitor General this month against suspended...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China seek to deescalate sea tensions

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
China and the Philippines have agreed to deescalate tension in the West Philippine Sea.
Headlines
fbtw
Imee seen to be in admin&rsquo;s 2025 Senate slate

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Despite the apparent rift between President Marcos and his elder sister Sen. Imee Marcos, the latter is assured of a slot...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan close to signing access deal

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
The signing of a Reciprocal Access Agreement between the Philippines and Japan could be a milestone that can convince other...
Headlines
fbtw
Two Chinese execs kidnapped, killed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
A Chinese and a Chinese-American, both associated with the medical device industry, have been kidnapped for ransom and...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos OKs P6.35 trillion national budget for 2025

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday approved the proposed P6.352-trillion national budget for next year, designed to keep the country...
Headlines
fbtw
