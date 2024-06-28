Bill waiving entrance exam fees for qualified students lapses into law

High school students wait for their time in front Marikina High School in Marikina on November 2, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A bill that waives the entrance exam fees for students with an excellent academic background and of a certain household income has lapsed into law.

Republic Act (RA) 12006, or the Free College Entrance Examinations Act, requires private higher education institutions to give free entrance exams to "disadvantaged students who show potential for academic excellence," the Presidential Communications Office said in a news release. The bill lapsed into law on June 14.

Under the law, students can avail of the free admission test based on five conditions:

Be a natural-born Filipino citizens

Belongs to the top 10% of the graduating class

Belongs to a family whose combined household income falls below the poverty threshold as defined by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA)

Applying for admission to a private higher education institution

Satisfies all requirements of the private school

The law also authorizes the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to impose appropriate sanctions against private schools that may violate the law.

CHED must also promulgate the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the law within 60 days from its effectivity, in coordination with the Department of Education.