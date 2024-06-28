^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 9:28am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

ERUPTION

KANLAON

VOLCANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Timor-Leste grants Philippines request for Teves extradition

Timor-Leste grants Philippines request for Teves extradition

By Daphne Galvez | 9 hours ago
The Court of Appeals of Timor-Leste has granted the extradition request of the Philippine government against former Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines should do more than file protests vs China &ndash; Marcos Jr.

Philippines should do more than file protests vs China – Marcos Jr.

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The Philippines should go beyond filing diplomatic protests against China, President Marcos said yesterday, as the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Trillanes eyes plunder raps vs Duterte, Go

Trillanes eyes plunder raps vs Duterte, Go

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 9 hours ago
Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV announced plans to file plunder charges against former president Rodrigo Duterte and Sen....
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. on Dutertes&rsquo; Senate bid: It&rsquo;s a free country

Marcos Jr. on Dutertes’ Senate bid: It’s a free country

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte and his children are free to seek any electoral post in the coming elections, but the “real...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping's fingerprints match &mdash; Hontiveros

Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping's fingerprints match — Hontiveros

16 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the fingerprints of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New DepEd chief known by end of week

New DepEd chief known by end of week

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
While Vice President Sara Duterte’s resignation as Department of Education secretary will take effect on July 19, President...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker to seek reelection, not Senate seat

Speaker to seek reelection, not Senate seat

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez has doused speculations that he would be running for senator in the May 2025 midterm polls, saying...
Headlines
fbtw
Stricter measures set vs abuse of state resources &ndash; Comelec

Stricter measures set vs abuse of state resources – Comelec

By Rhodina Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will impose stricter measures to prevent the abuse of state resources in connection with the...
Headlines
fbtw
Palawan, Boracay among &lsquo;Best Islands in Asia-Pacific&rsquo;

Palawan, Boracay among ‘Best Islands in Asia-Pacific’

By Ghio Ong | 9 hours ago
Two popular beach spots in the Philippines entered the list of the “best islands in Asia Pacific” drawn up by...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with