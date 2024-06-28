Trillanes eyes plunder raps vs Duterte, Go

^

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
June 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV.
MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV announced plans to file plunder charges against former president Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Bong Go, alleging corruption involving over P6 billion in infrastructure projects.

“This is in relation to the various infrastructure projects that were awarded to the father and brother of Bong Go when Duterte was still mayor of Davao City. The total amount involved exceeds P6 billion,” Trillanes told The STAR yesterday.?

The evidence includes Commission on Audit documents obtained during his term as a senator.

Trillanes said he would provide further details when the case is officially filed, as he did not want to preempt the actual filing.

He added that he aims to expose Duterte and Go’s alleged corruption and hold them accountable.

“The primary objective is to make the public aware of these anomalies. Duterte and Go were protected and shielded from public scrutiny during the previous administration. Hopefully, this exposé and case will change the public’s perception,” he said.?

Trillanes emphasized that the timing of the filing is strategic, as he believes the judiciary is no longer under Duterte’s control.

“There is no reason for the Marcos administration to favor the Dutertes and his allies, so we figured this is the opportune time to file these cases,” Trillanes explained.

He expressed cautious optimism saying that the judiciary is now more likely to handle cases against Duterte fairly under the Marcos administration, as evidenced by the recent decision clearing former senator Leila de Lima in her last drug case on June 24.

However, Trillanes said, whether it will work up to the level of Duterte remains to be seen.

When asked about other cases related to Duterte’s administration, Trillanes indicated that there are several ongoing investigations.

“There are many other cases, such as the frigate scam, Pharmally and issues related to illegal drugs. Many individuals and organizations are pursuing these cases,” he said.

In the same interview, Trillanes told The STAR that he is almost set on running for mayor of Caloocan City.

The former senator said in January that he has received invitations to run for the Senate but declined in favor of focusing on his mayoral aspirations.

Trillanes said that he aims to combat alleged corruption within the city government and emphasized his refusal to team up with incumbent local officials.

