^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 9:37am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Stolen identity?': NBI document reveals &lsquo;2&rsquo; Alice Guos

'Stolen identity?': NBI document reveals ‘2’ Alice Guos

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
Another individual named Alice Leal Guo was discovered in the database of the National Bureau of Investigation, Sen. Risa...
Headlines
fbtw
Government targets 772 free WiFi sites by 2028

Government targets 772 free WiFi sites by 2028

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
The government will build 772 free WiFi sites in country, mostly in Mindanao, under the newly approved P16.1-billion Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte, Bato won&rsquo;t attend House drug war probe

Duterte, Bato won’t attend House drug war probe

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Ronald dela Rosa will not attend any hearing of the House committee on human rights...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Sick, stressed&rsquo; Guo no-show at POGO hearing

‘Sick, stressed’ Guo no-show at POGO hearing

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
Embattled Bamban Mayor Alice Guo snubbed yesterday the Senate committee hearing digging deeper into her background and suspected...
Headlines
fbtw
P12 billion aid to rice farmers out by September

P12 billion aid to rice farmers out by September

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 10 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has committed to complete the distribution of P12 billion in cash assistance to rice farmers...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
De Lima doubts seriousness of Dutertes&rsquo; political plans

De Lima doubts seriousness of Dutertes’ political plans

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
The Dutertes’ announcement of their future political plans could not be serious and is likely a mere display of power...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino chefs showcase local cuisine at 1st UN Tourism Gastronomy Forum

Filipino chefs showcase local cuisine at 1st UN Tourism Gastronomy Forum

By Nadie Esteban | 13 hours ago
Several international delegates are taking a culinary trip around the country in the next two days with the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Tara, Kain: Inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for APAC takes off

Tara, Kain: Inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for APAC takes off

By Nadie Esteban | 14 hours ago
Being home to IloIlo, a UNESCO city of Gastronomy in 2023, it’s no surprise that the first-ever United Nations Tourism...
Headlines
fbtw
SC awards grandparents custody over father after mother's death

SC awards grandparents custody over father after mother's death

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
In cases involving illegitimate children where the mother is the sole legitimate parental authority, the grandparents shall...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines issues protest note over China's latest aggression in West Philippine Sea

Philippines issues protest note over China's latest aggression in West Philippine Sea

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 21 hours ago
The Philippines issued a note verbale in response to its latest act of aggression against Filipino forces in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with