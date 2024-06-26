^

LIVE: Senate hearing on POGOs in Tarlac, Pampanga

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 10:06am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality is leading joint hearings on Wednesday on resolutions related to the alleged human trafficking, cyber fraud and other crimes related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country.

The panel, which is chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, is scheduled to hold discussions with the committees on Migrant Workers and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs.

The Wednesday hearing is expected to tackle the case of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and her alleged involvement in the raided POGOs Hong Sheng in Bamban and the Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

On June 17, Hontiveros said former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center director general Dennis Cunanan was also invited to clarify his connection to these raided POGOs.

Watch the Senate hearing on crimes linked to POGOs at 10 a.m.

ALICE GUO

POGO

SENATE
