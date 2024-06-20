^

Headlines

PAGASA: Transition to weak La Niña in August

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2024 | 12:00am
PAGASA: Transition to weak La NiÃ±a in August
Senior weather specialist Raymond Ordinario presents the state weather bureau’s innovations in disseminating weather-related information during a press conference in Quezon City yesterday.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Transition to a weak La Niña is expected between August and October, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The Philippines is currently in the El Niño-Southern Oscillation neutral phase, which means neither El Niño nor La Niña.

La Niña cannot be declared yet as the ENSO alert and warning system has not reached a certain threshold, said PAGASA Climatology and Agrometeorology Division weather services chief Thelma Cinco.

Under La Niña, surface temperatures in the central equatorial Pacific are colder or lower than negative 0.5 degrees Celsius.

Rains are expected toward the end of the year, Cinco said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA yesterday launched new services that would help disseminate weather information to the public.

The PAGASA National Hydro-met Observing Network is a “one-stop shop” that provides real-time data through an interactive map.

This map would show the progression of rains in the past 24 hours, which could be used by Disaster Risk Reduction Management personnel.

“Through this weather tool, PAGASA and the general public can make plans and coordinate the impact of observed rains in localities,” said PAGASA senior weather specialist Raymond Ordinario.

vuukle comment

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte resigns as DepEd secretary
play

Sara Duterte resigns as DepEd secretary

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has tendered her resignation as Department of Education secretary, dislodging herself from President...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines ranks at the bottom of new PISA test on creative thinking

Philippines ranks at the bottom of new PISA test on creative thinking

By Cristina Chi | 11 hours ago
Only around 3% of Filipino students can match the creative thinking abilities of the average student in Singapore, based on...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian: Is &lsquo;Guo Hua Ping&rsquo; the real Alice Guo?

Gatchalian: Is ‘Guo Hua Ping’ the real Alice Guo?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian raised this question yesterday as he released a document about the supposed real identity of suspended...
Headlines
fbtw
China boards Philippines resupply boat; Navy men hurt

China boards Philippines resupply boat; Navy men hurt

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The latest attempt by China Coast Guard to block the delivery of food and provisions to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NTC partners with Meta, Viber vs text scams

NTC partners with Meta, Viber vs text scams

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
The National Telecommunications Commission is coordinating with social networking and online messaging platforms such as Meta...
Headlines
fbtw
Sale of NFA rice stocks at P29/kilo OK&rsquo;d

Sale of NFA rice stocks at P29/kilo OK’d

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The National Food Authority Council has approved the recommendation to sell aging but good NFA rice stocks at P29 per kilo...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines: No talks with China to ease West Philippine Sea tension

Philippines: No talks with China to ease West Philippine Sea tension

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs is not hopeful that talks between the Philippines and China will take place unless Beijing...
Headlines
fbtw
Japan says China&rsquo;s actions obstruct freedom of navigation

Japan says China’s actions obstruct freedom of navigation

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
The foreign ministry of Japan yesterday reiterated its serious concern over increasing tension at the West Philippine Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo is part of criminal ring &ndash; PAOCC

Alice Guo is part of criminal ring – PAOCC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is part of a criminal syndicate responsible for two illegal Philippine offshore gaming...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with