Power interruptions set in Metro Manila, provinces

On June 21, portions of Circuits Grace Park in Caloocan City will experience power interruptions between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has announced power interruptions in Metro Manila and nearby province due to maintenance activities.

Barangay Maysan in Valenzuela will be affected.

Meralco customers in Tondo and Ermita will also experience power interruptions on June 22 and 23, respectively.

In Laguna, power interruptions are expected in Biñan City and Santa Rosa City on June 20.

Biñan will be affected by the scheduled maintenance on June 23.

Silang and Carmona in Cavite will experience power interruptions, respectively, on June 22 and 23.

Residential customers in Bulacan will also be affected: Bocaue, Meycauayan City and Marilao City on June 20, San Ildefonso and Plaridel on June 21 and Santa Maria on June 23.