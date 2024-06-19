^

Headlines

China's maritime policy won't affect West Philippine Sea fish catch — BFAR

Michael Punongbayan, Pia Lee-Brago - Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 8:53am
China's maritime policy won't affect West Philippine Sea fish catch â�� BFAR
Filipino fisherman drying squid on their fishing boat while a Chinese coast guard ship monitors near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) downplayed China’s “maritime regulation,” saying it would not affect fish catch in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“First and foremost, the Philippines does not recognize this unilateral declaration of China. The Philippines would continue fishing [in the West Philippine Sea],” BFAR spokesman Nazario Briguera said at a press briefing Tuesday.

“We do not see the unilateral declaration of China will actually create impact in terms of production because first and foremost we do not recognize this declaration,” he added.

Briguera revealed BFAR has not yet received any reports of Chinese detaining Filipino fisherman since the start of the regulation’s enforcement.

“And if they are going to detain Filipino fishermen then it would be another provocation on the part of China that can be considered as a violation of international laws.

Despite rising tensions with China, the Philippines expanded its fish catch in the WPS last year to a four-year high of over 200,000 metric tons on the back of higher state support for fishermen.

Citing Philippine Statistics Authority data, the BFAR earlier said the country’s fisheries output in the WPS in 2023 reached 201,894.49 metric tons, almost 15 percent more than the 175,784.73 MT recorded in 2022.

Fish catch from the WPS accounts for about 7% of the country’s annual fish supply for food consumption. — Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas

vuukle comment

BFAR

BUREAU OF FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senator bares papers suggesting Alice Guo was born in China

Senator bares papers suggesting Alice Guo was born in China

By Cristina Chi | 15 hours ago
Gatchalian said the embattled mayor "might be Guo Hua Ping, who entered the Philippines on Jan. 12, 2003 when she was 13 years...
Headlines
fbtw
Timor court concludes Teves extradition hearings

Timor court concludes Teves extradition hearings

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
The Court of Appeals of Timor-Leste has concluded its hearings on the extradition case against expelled Negros Oriental lawmaker...
Headlines
fbtw
Maxicare reports data breach to NPC

Maxicare reports data breach to NPC

15 hours ago
Health insurance provider Maxicare has reported a data breach to the National Privacy Commission. 
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez: Probe irregularities in registration of birth, retirement visa

Romualdez: Probe irregularities in registration of birth, retirement visa

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez on Monday ordered a probe into possible irregularities in the late registration of birth and issuances...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines maintains competitiveness ranking at 52nd

Philippines maintains competitiveness ranking at 52nd

By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
The Philippines maintained its standing in this year’s edition of the World Competitiveness Ranking of the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBI to use intel funds for &lsquo;reward system&rsquo;

NBI to use intel funds for ‘reward system’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
Intelligence funds of the National Bureau of Investigation will be used to reward outstanding employees, newly appointed NBI...
Headlines
fbtw

38 Philippine firms land in maiden Fortune Southeast Asia 500

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
A total of 38 Filipino companies have landed in the maiden Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, with diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. leading the charge as the only Filipino firm in the top 10.
Headlines
fbtw
Red Cross assistance in West Philippine Sea needed &ndash; senator

Red Cross assistance in West Philippine Sea needed – senator

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino has written Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo urging him to convince the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Sea rules &lsquo;consistent with universal practices&rsquo; &ndash; China

Sea rules ‘consistent with universal practices’ – China

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
China defended yesterday its new maritime “regulation” that empowers its coast guard to use deadly force against...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with