^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
June 8, 2024 | 9:14am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

ERUPTION

KANLAON

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Standard challenge' issued vs 2 Chinese warships monitored in Basilan Strait

'Standard challenge' issued vs 2 Chinese warships monitored in Basilan Strait

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
According to state-media reports, the AFP monitored a training ship and an amphibious transport dock of the PLA Navy...
Headlines
fbtw
China Coast Guard tried to block evacuation of sick soldier at Ayungin &mdash; AFP

China Coast Guard tried to block evacuation of sick soldier at Ayungin — AFP

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Apart from snatching airdropped supplies, the China Coast Guard or CCG also tried to stop the evacuation of a sick soldier...
Headlines
fbtw
China has backed Philippine maritime zone &ndash; Carpio

China has backed Philippine maritime zone – Carpio

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
By recognizing a 1900 treaty as among those regulating the Philippine territory, China has inadvertently supported Manila’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Government can&rsquo;t track source of P6.1 billion for Bamban POGO

Government can’t track source of P6.1 billion for Bamban POGO

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Government agencies including the Anti-Money Laundering Council were unable to trace the source of the estimated P6.1 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
POGO raid stalled as court withdraws search warrant

POGO raid stalled as court withdraws search warrant

By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
Operatives of the Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) had to call off a raid on an illegal offshore gaming...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hefty oil price cuts seen next week

Hefty oil price cuts seen next week

By Brix Lelis | 9 hours ago
Motorists can expect fuel prices to go down next week, according to the Department of Energy.
Headlines
fbtw
Poll: 91 percent of Pinoys distrust China

Poll: 91 percent of Pinoys distrust China

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
A large majority of Filipinos continue to distrust China as its aggression escalates in the West Philippine Sea, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa declares end of El Ni&ntilde;o

Pagasa declares end of El Niño

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
The El Niño phenomenon has ended as the conditions in the tropical Pacific have returned to El Niño Southern...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos orders flood control in Bicol fast-tracked

President Marcos orders flood control in Bicol fast-tracked

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
To minimize the impact of typhoons and the looming La Niña on the Bicol region, President Marcos yesterday ordered...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with