PDEA destroys P9 billion worth of drugs

This photo shows the seized drugs by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency incinerated on June 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said it had destroyed P9 billion worth of illegal drugs in a facility in Cavite.

In a statement on Thursday, the PDEA said it has incinerated P9,102,467,185.99 worth of dangerous illegal drugs, with a total weight of 2,435,619.8626 grams.

According to PDEA, the following are the weight of the drugs destroyed:

Methamphetamine Hydrochloride: 1,293,934.2149 grams

Marijuana: 720,898.6564 grams

Ephedrine: 359,752.1449 grams

Among the destroyed illegal drugs include the 1.2 tons of shabu seized during the Alitagtag drug haul on April 15 at Barangay Pinagkurusan, Alitagtag, Batangas.

As of May 22, the Department of Justice said the Canadian national linked to the seized items has been charged with possession of illegal drugs and use of fictitious names in a separate arrest in Tagaytay.

Regarding the Alitagtag drug haul, the Canadian national will undergo a case build-up and preliminary investigation to “determine his particular participation and the involvement” in the case.

The other incinerated drugs were seized during anti-drug operations conducted by the PDEA, in collaboration with the Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement and military units. These drugs were no longer required as evidence in court.

The drug evidence was destroyed through thermal decomposition, or thermolysis. Exposed to temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius, all dangerous substances were completely decomposed or broken down, making reconstitution impossible.