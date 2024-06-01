^

Headlines

USAID official speaks out on global biodiversity loss

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
June 1, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has expressed alarm over global biodiversity loss, and called for massive efforts to stop the crisis and prevent its catastrophic impacts.

“The current state of global biodiversity loss around the world is alarming,” USAID Deputy Mission director Rebekah Eubanks said during the celebration of the International Day for Biological Diversity in Taguig City.

Eubanks said that species are disappearing at an unprecedented rate because of habitat destruction, climate change, pollution, unsustainable agricultural practices, and exploitation of natural resources.

“Biodiversity loss not only threatens the survival of countless species, but also undermines the stability of ecosystems, impacting human wellbeing and livelihoods,” Eubanks added.

Biodiversity refers to all life forms on the planet.

“We must all take action to safeguard these precious resources for future generations,” he added.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said that the DENR has adopted a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach where partnerships and linkages are formed with other government agencies, the private sector and all stakeholders for ecosystems protection, conservation and integrity and the resilience of communities that surround these.

