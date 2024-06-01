Approaching weather disturbance unlikely to affect Philippine

PAGASA said that the tropical depression is forecast to move toward China in the next few days.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring a weather disturbance that is unlikely to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

It is pulling the southwest monsoon, which does not have any effect on the country today.

The tropical depression was monitored 1,090 kilometers west of Extreme Northern Luzon as of 3 p.m., carrying maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of 65 kph as it moved northwestward at 25 kph.

Meanwhile, the easterlies are bringing isolated rains over Metro Manila and parts of the country today.

The heat index in Eastern Samar again breached extreme danger levels on Thursday. The human discomfort index reached 53 degrees Celsius in the municipality of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The heat index is expected to remain in the dangerous levels in over 40 areas nationwide. The heat index in these areas will range between 42 and 47 degrees Celsius.

The state weather bureau warned that exposure to extreme temperatures can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke.