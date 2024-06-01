^

Headlines

Approaching weather disturbance unlikely to affect Philippine

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
June 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Approaching weather disturbance unlikely to affect Philippine
PAGASA said that the tropical depression is forecast to move toward China in the next few days.
PAGASA Satellite

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring a weather disturbance that is unlikely to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said that the tropical depression is forecast to move toward China in the next few days.

It is pulling the southwest monsoon, which does not have any effect on the country today.

The tropical depression was monitored 1,090 kilometers west of Extreme Northern Luzon as of 3 p.m., carrying maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of 65 kph as it moved northwestward at 25 kph.

Meanwhile, the easterlies are bringing isolated rains over Metro Manila and parts of the country today.

The heat index in Eastern Samar again breached extreme danger levels on Thursday. The human discomfort index reached 53 degrees Celsius in the municipality of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The heat index is expected to remain in the dangerous levels in over 40 areas nationwide. The heat index in these areas will range between 42 and 47 degrees Celsius.

The state weather bureau warned that exposure to extreme temperatures can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke.

vuukle comment

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chinese business partner Guo&rsquo;s biological mom?

Chinese business partner Guo’s biological mom?

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The biological mother of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo could also be a Chinese, contrary to her claim during Senate hearings...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo may have lied about Filipino mother &mdash; senators

Alice Guo may have lied about Filipino mother — senators

1 day ago
Two senators said it is possible that Alice Guo's parents were both Chinese after all based on the investigation of one senator's...
Headlines
fbtw
Arrested Chinese yields hacking equipment in Makati

Arrested Chinese yields hacking equipment in Makati

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Wednesday arrested a Chinese man for alleged possession of a firearm...
Headlines
fbtw
Free annulment proposed if absolute divorce bill fails

Free annulment proposed if absolute divorce bill fails

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Annulment should be made free of charge if the absolute divorce bill faces rough sailing at the Senate, Rep. Janette Garin...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
Will the real mother of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo please come out?
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mixed movement at the pumps seen next week

Mixed movement at the pumps seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 39 minutes ago
Mixed price adjustments in pump prices are expected next week following price hikes across all oil products last week.
Headlines
fbtw
Guilty jury convicts Trump on all 34 counts in hush money trial

Guilty jury convicts Trump on all 34 counts in hush money trial

39 minutes ago
Donald Trump on Thursday became the first former US president ever convicted of a crime after a New York jury found him guilty...
Headlines
fbtw

Risa denies sinophobia in probe of Bamban mayor

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 39 minutes ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros has rebuffed claims that her Senate panel’s investigation on Bamban Mayor Alice Guo is “sinophobic,” saying her own maternal great-grandmother was Chinese.
Headlines
fbtw
Donald Trump: Realtor, showman, president, criminal

Donald Trump: Realtor, showman, president, criminal

39 minutes ago
Donald Trump once boasted “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”
Headlines
fbtw
CFL slammed over plan to abolish sign language unit

CFL slammed over plan to abolish sign language unit

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 39 minutes ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) has slammed the Commission on the Filipino Language (CFL) over its plan to dissolve...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with