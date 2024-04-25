Phivolcs records 5 volcanic earthquakes in Taal Volcano

MANILA, Philippines — The Taal Volcano exhibited five volcanic earthquakes on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said (Phivolcs).

The agency reported the findings during its latest 24-hour observation period, which included three volcanic tremors lasting two minutes each.

The state meteorologist said that Taal Volcano remains on Alert Level 1 or low-level of unrest.

During this alert level, entry into the volcano's permanent danger zones is prohibited, as well as flying an aircraft close to it.

The agency also warned about potential hazards, including phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and emissions of volcanic gas.