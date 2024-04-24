CHED warns public vs fake cash aid announcements

This file photo shows the building of the Commission on Higher Education.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) yesterday warned the public against fake announcements on cash assistance for college students, saying it has not announced applications for subsidy for Academic Year 2024-2025.

“The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and UniFAST (Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education) has not announced any call for the submission of TES (Tertiary Education Subsidy) applications for Academic Year 2024-2025,” CHED Chairman J. Prospero de Vera III said in a statement.

The statement came after publicity materials carrying CHED’s seal circulated on social media announcing that the commission was calling for applications for P5,000 cash assistance for all graduating elementary, high school, senior high school and college students.

De Vera urged the public to never transact with individuals and groups claiming to represent CHED or UniFAST.

“I remind the public to exercise caution, verify information and refrain from engaging in transactions with individuals or groups claiming to represent the Commission or UniFAST. Refer only to official websites and verified accounts for any information or announcements related to programs being implemented by CHED and UniFAST,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) made a similar warning against fake posts that claim that the agency gives out scholarships to students from elementary to college.

In a statement, the DepEd said parents should not give out their children’s school information and identification to perpetrators of such posts to protect their children and their families from fraudsters.

The posts in question carry the DepEd logo and a cutout of Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, saying all they require is the school ID for students to receive scholarship money.

The posts also allege that elementary school pupils would get P5,000, high school students would get P7,000 and students in college and vocational schools would get P10,000.

“These posts are illegally using the DepEd seal and the photo of the Vice President and Secretary of Education Sara Z. Duterte to scam people,” the DepEd said.

It also urged the public to report misleading and suspicious information they may come across about basic education to [email protected].