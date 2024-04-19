PNP urged to step up manhunt for Quiboloy

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros yesterday urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to step up its search for fugitive Apollo Quiboloy, who is the subject of three arrest warrants.

In a radio interview yesterday, Hontiveros reiterated her call for PNP chief Maj. Gen. Rommel Marbil to “step up” their search for the pastor, ordered arrested by Pasig and Davao courts on charges of child sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking.

“There could already be a failure of intelligence if it is taking them this long to identify his whereabouts,” Hontiveros said.

The PNP should “do better” by revoking Quiboloy’s gun licenses and cracking down on his alleged “private army,” she added.

“Why is the PNP turning a blind eye on this? The PNP should really do better,” she said.

She reiterated that the Senate’s separate arrest warrant for Quiboloy still stands for contempt for snubbing Hontiveros’ committee probe on the alleged sexual abuses in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

The Supreme Court ordered the Senate to comment on Quiboloy’s petition to nullify the arrest order instead of giving Quiboloy an immediate reprieve through a temporary restraining order.

“Quiboloy is armed and dangerous. His armed soldiers are ready to sacrifice their lives for him. He has three warrants already and yet he is not arrested,” Hontiveros said.

“With his private army, Quiboloy is a threat to peace and order,” she added.