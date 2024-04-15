^

Increasing tensions between Israel, Iran 'concerning' — DFA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 15, 2024 | 10:40am
Increasing tensions between Israel, Iran 'concerning' — DFA
Mohamad Hassouna, 49, reacts as he stands outside a building where his seven-year-old daughter Amina was injured by an incoming projectile at their Bedouin village, not recognised by Israeli authorities, in the southern Negev desert on April 14, 2024. Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles towards Israel in its unprecedented attack overnight, injuring at least 12 people, an Israeli army spokesman said on April 14.
Ahmad Gharabli / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines expressed its "serious concern" over the "increasing tensions" between Israel and Iran after the latter’s recent attacks, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday. 

The statement comes after Iran on Sunday fired a barrage of drones and missiles toward Israel, which the Israeli government said it had mostly intercepted. 

“We urge all parties to refrain from escalating the situation and to work towards a peaceful resolution of their conflict,” DFA’s statement read.

“The Philippines has long advocated for all states to adhere to the principles of international law and to the peaceful settlement of disputes,” it added.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in an address before the Security Council warned the international community against deeper descent into conflict. 

"Neither the region nor the world can afford more war," the UN chief said.

RELATED: Middle East, world cannot 'afford more war' — UN chief

As of writing, reports said that Israel’s war cabinet is currently deciding if the country would retaliate against the drone and missile barrage of Iran.

Iran, on the other hand, said that the attacks were a response to an airstrike carried out by Israel at an Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1 which saw seven casualties. 

Meanwhile, Israel’s representative in the UN Security Council urged the body to impose “all possible sanctions” against Iran following the attacks. 

RELATED: Israel urges Iran sanctions as world warns against escalation

The United States also said that it will not join any counter-attack of Israel against Iran. — with reports from Agence France Presse

