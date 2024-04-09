^

Marcos orders review of disabled soldiers’ separation benefits

Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 12:33pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks at the commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan in Bataan on April 9, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called for a review of the current separation benefits of soldiers who have suffered permanent disabilities in the line of duty. 

In his speech during the commemoration of Day of Valor, Marcos ordered the defense, budget and finance departments to study the existing separation benefits “to see if they are commensurate with the sacrifices they have made.”

The president said their recommendations should take stock of the national government’s position.

Marcos’ call came less than a year after he signed a law that increased the disability pension of military veterans and their dependents by 350% to 488%.

Under the law, the monthly pension was hiked to P4,500 if the disability was rated between 10% and 30%.

For veterans with a disability rating of 91% to 100%, the monthly pension increased to P10,000. Additionally, spouses and unmarried minor children will each receive P1,000 every month. 

Marcos also ordered the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to conduct an assessment of the current military supplies and equipment inventory. 

“We are doubling our efforts to enhance their operational capability. We must therefore also ensure their safety by procuring the right equipment,” he said. 

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
