Marcos to Filipinos: Emulate bravery of WWII heroes to counter modern threats

Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Malacanang Palace in Manila on March 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos on Tuesday to embody the bravery and resilience of the heroes and heroines who fought during World War II in the face of ongoing threats to the country.

Marcos said the challenges Filipinos currently face 82 years after the fall of Bataan to Japanese troops are “in no way less grave.”

“Foul forces continue to threaten us outside and within, endangering the hard-fought gains we made for our country,” the president said in his message on the Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan.

Marcos called on Filipinos to stand by their freedoms and principles, fulfill their duties with dedication and diligence, and fight for a better life and future.

“Let us emulate the bravery, integrity, and resilience of the heroes and heroines of Bataan so that, like them, we may emerge triumphant in the trials of our time,” he said.

Since taking office in June 2022, Marcos has adopted a more assertive stance in defending its sovereign jurisdiction as confrontations with Beijing over South Sea China have increased in recent months.

In her Day of Valor message, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said her offices aim to teach and instill in every Filipino child the value of history and the courage of heroes.

“Let us celebrate the Filipino veterans of the Second World War and honor their steadfastness in the name of freedom,” Duterte said in Filipino.