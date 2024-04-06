KOJC member 'threatens media with rock' outside Quiboloy property

Photo of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) member with a rock in hand while a TV crew were then filming footages outside The Children's Joy Foundation, Inc. (CJFI) in Brgy. Indangan, Davao City.

MANILA, Philippines — A member of Apollo Quiboloy's Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) threatened journalists with a huge chunk of rock outside one of the latter's properties ahead of a seven-day ultimatum set for the controversial religious leader's arrest.

An unidentified man could be seen reaching for a brick-sized rock in Davao City on Friday while shoving the camera of a News5 crew, who were then filming TV footages outside The Children's Joy Foundation, Inc. (CJFI) in Brgy. Indangan.

"Who did you gain permission from? This is not permitted," said the man in his local language before leaving the media on Friday.

Quiboloy, who is subject to a warrant of arrest issued by a Davao Regional Trial Court (RTC) due to a child and sexual abuse complaint, is currently hiding from law enforcement officers — with some speculating of his presence inside the CJFI's premises.

Only six days remain as of Saturday before the two warrants of arrest are returned to the Davao RTC Branch 12. After that, new warrants of arrest should be issued by the court.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have been serving warrants to Quiboloy's properties within the Davao and Samal Island for four days now.

'No resistance from Quiboloy camp'

While Quiboloy is officially considered a fugitive, the NBI still doesn't look at the wanted individual as "armed and dangerous."

"There is no resistance [from the camp of Quiboloy]. In fact, they want us to be able to search the whole compound," said Archie Albao, director of the NBO-Davao Region in Filipino. "But this compound were too big. We just can't do it."

The NBI said that Ingrid Canada and Jackielyn Roy, two of Quiboloy's co-accused, haave already surrendered to authorities in Davao City. Both of whom have already posted bail amounting to P80,000 each.

Paulene Canada and Sylvia Cemañes have earlier surrendered last Wednesday while Cresente Canada have been apprehended by authorities. All three of them have also been freed after posting bail.

Quiboloy needs to personally post a P280,000 bail for his two cases for his temporary freedom. However, he wouldn't be immediately freed.

"If we manage to arrest him, since it is public knowledge that he has sa contempt warrant in the Senate and Congress, we would have to automatically deliver him after posting bail for the charges," continued Albao.

The Senate earlier issued an arrest order against the doomsday preacher for continously skipping hearings about his alleged abuses, with his explanation for absence being "nowhere near satisfactory." — with reports from News5