SC concludes 2024 Bar Exams application

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 5, 2024 | 12:30pm
MANILA, Philippines — The application for the 2024 Bar Examinations will close today, the Supreme Court (SC) announced.

This has been announced by the SC on Friday afternoon, April 5.

The SC said no request for extension of application will be entertained.

“Applicants are advised to avoid waiting until the last minute to upload mandatory documents and make full payment, especially considering possible technical difficulties during the maintenance period of the Landbank linkbiz.portal in the late hours of the day,” the SC’s statement read.

The 2024 Bar Examinations will be held on September 8,11 and 15 this year. 

The following are the subjects that will be taken during the upcoming examinations:

  • September 8 - Political and Public International Law, Commercial and Taxation Laws
  • September 11 - Civil Law, Labor Law and Social Legislations
  • September 15 - Criminal Law, Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises

Last year, 3,812 out of 10,387 examinees passed the 2023 Bar exams, registering a passing rate of 33.77%.

