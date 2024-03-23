Pagasa declares start of summer

Visitors beat the summer heat as they swim at a beach in Panglao, Bohol on March 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday officially declared the start of summer in the Philippines with the end of the northeast monsoon.

At a press conference, PAGASA administrator Nathaniel Servando said that the termination of the northeast monsoon season signaled the start of relatively warmer or drier months, known as summer in the Philippines.

“Today, we officially declare the start of the Philippine summer based on the analysis of the latest forecast,” Servando said, adding that the effect of the El Niño phenomenon is expected to continue.

“We expect higher temperatures and drier conditions during the months of April and May,” Servando added.

He advised the public and concerned national agencies to conduct the necessary preparations to minimize the effects brought by the hot and humid weather.

“Simple ways like drinking water and avoiding long exposure to sunlight can prevent diseases such as heat stroke,” Servando added.For her part, PAGASA climatology and agrometeorology division officer-in-charge Ana Liza Solis said that based on data from the weather bureau since Jan. 1, the highest temperature was recorded in Zamboanga City on Feb. 15, with 37.1 degrees Celsius.

“So far, this is the highest daytime temperature recorded this year,” Solis said.

She added that the lowest temperature was recorded in La Trinidad, Benguet at 7.9 degrees Celsius. “This was due to the northeast monsoon surges and 9.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Baguio City,” she said.At the same time, Solis said that warmer and unusual above-normal temperatures will be experienced mostly in Luzon, particularly in western Luzon area and Cagayan Valley in April, May and June.According to Solis, the maximum extreme temperature during the dry months could reach 40.7 degrees Celsius or higher.

“These can be felt in Northern Luzon, including the Cagayan Valley area. As of now these areas are experiencing hot temperatures. Cold weather can still be felt in the mountainous areas in Luzon and Mindanao,” she said.Solis said that high temperatures brought by the warm and dry season could result in hot and more humid weather conditions in the coming days and months.“At least until May, we can experience (high heat index) given this ongoing El Niño. We are still experiencing moderate strengthening of El Niño… less rainfall and prolonged dry spell that might lead to droughts, so the peak impact of the El Niño is ongoing,” she said.

Solis noted that many areas have already declared a state of calamity due to less rainfall.

“As of March 21, we can expect a high heat index in western Luzon and western Mindanao, meaning the humidity is higher in these areas or what we call human discomfort. The public should expect an increase in the discomfort brought by the high heat index, especially the vulnerable communities,” she added.