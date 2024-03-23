^

Headlines

Pagasa declares start of summer

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
March 23, 2024 | 8:00am
Pagasa declares start of summer
Visitors beat the summer heat as they swim at a beach in Panglao, Bohol on March 22, 2024.
Edd Gumban / The Philippine STA

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday officially declared the start of summer in the Philippines with the end of the northeast monsoon.

At a press conference, PAGASA administrator Nathaniel Servando said that the termination of the northeast monsoon season signaled the start of relatively warmer or drier months, known as summer in the Philippines.

“Today, we officially declare the start of the Philippine summer based on the analysis of the latest forecast,” Servando said, adding that the effect of the El Niño phenomenon is expected to continue.

“We expect higher temperatures and drier conditions during the months of April and May,” Servando added.

He advised the public and concerned national agencies to conduct the necessary preparations to minimize the effects brought by the hot and humid weather.

“Simple ways like drinking water and avoiding long exposure to sunlight can prevent diseases such as heat stroke,” Servando added.For her part, PAGASA climatology and agrometeorology division officer-in-charge Ana Liza Solis said that based on data from the weather bureau since Jan. 1, the highest temperature was recorded in Zamboanga City on Feb. 15, with 37.1 degrees Celsius.

“So far, this is the highest daytime temperature recorded this year,” Solis said.

She added that the lowest temperature was recorded in La Trinidad, Benguet at 7.9 degrees Celsius. “This was due to the northeast monsoon surges and 9.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Baguio City,” she said.At the same time, Solis said that warmer and unusual above-normal temperatures will be experienced mostly in Luzon, particularly in western Luzon area and Cagayan Valley in April, May and June.According to Solis, the maximum extreme temperature during the dry months could reach 40.7 degrees Celsius or higher.

“These can be felt in Northern Luzon, including the Cagayan Valley area. As of now these areas are experiencing hot temperatures. Cold weather can still be felt in the mountainous areas in Luzon and Mindanao,” she said.Solis said that high temperatures brought by the warm and dry season could result in hot and more humid weather conditions in the coming days and months.“At least until May, we can experience (high heat index) given this ongoing El Niño. We are still experiencing moderate strengthening of El Niño… less rainfall and prolonged dry spell that might lead to droughts, so the peak impact of the El Niño is ongoing,” she said.

Solis noted that many areas have already declared a state of calamity due to less rainfall.

“As of March 21, we can expect a high heat index in western Luzon and western Mindanao, meaning the humidity is higher in these areas or what we call human discomfort. The public should expect an increase in the discomfort brought by the high heat index, especially the vulnerable communities,” she added.

vuukle comment

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Marcos, wife feeling better, but still with symptoms

President Marcos, wife feeling better, but still with symptoms

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos are feeling better but still have flu-like symptoms, the Presidential Communications...
Headlines
fbtw
Dredging ships off Zambales held by PCG

Dredging ships off Zambales held by PCG

By Ghio Ong | 9 hours ago
Several vessels reportedly involved in dredging operations in Zambales were held by authorities for engaging in the illegal...
Headlines
fbtw
Unmask NFA exec blocking documents &ndash; Laurel

Unmask NFA exec blocking documents – Laurel

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. is trying to unmask the official of the National Food Authority (NFA) who was...
Headlines
fbtw
Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will soon enjoy a higher special discount when buying basic necessities and...
Headlines
fbtw
Department of Agriculture sees spike in fish,vegetables prices this Lent

Department of Agriculture sees spike in fish,vegetables prices this Lent

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
A spike in the retail prices of fish and vegetables is expected during the Holy Week, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fuel price hike next week

Fuel price hike next week

By Patrick Miguel | 9 hours ago
As travel peaks for the Holy Week, hefty fuel prices are expected.
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines, Japan, US foreign officials prepare for tri-summit

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
As the Philippines prepares for a trilateral summit with Japan and the US on April 11, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro met on Thursday in Tokyo with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Okano Masataka...
Headlines
fbtw
Celebrities not exempt from premature campaign ban

Celebrities not exempt from premature campaign ban

By Rhodina Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Celebrities-turned-politicians who remain active on television and in the movies will not be given exemptions once the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t considering 'different options' for Teves' return &mdash; DOJ

Gov’t considering 'different options' for Teves' return — DOJ

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
The Department of Justice on Friday said that the government is looking at “different options” for the return...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with