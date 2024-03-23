^

Headlines

Department of Agriculture sees spike in fish,vegetables prices this Lent

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
March 23, 2024 | 12:00am
Department of Agriculture sees spike in fish,vegetables prices this Lent
Vendors display their products such as vegetables, fish, meat, and fruits up for sale at a public market in Lingayen, Pangasinan on December 23, 2023, two days before Christmas.
Cesar Ramirez / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — A spike in the retail prices of fish and vegetables is expected during the Holy Week, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said yesterday, even as he assured consumers that there will be enough supply of food commodities.

During the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, De Mesa said many Filipinos prefer not to eat meat during Lent, causing movement in the cost of fish and vegetables.

“With the commemoration of the Holy Week, it is natural that the retail prices of vegetables and fish go up, especially fish, because many of us observe fasting,” De Mesa said.

The official said the DA expects an increase in the retail price of fish between 10 and 20 percent.

De Mesa gave assurance that there is ample supply of fish with the end of the closed fishing season.

“The supply of fish has increased after the closed fishing season,” he added.

At the same time, De Mesa said that the production of vegetables also increased.

“We have a good harvest of vegetables, especially lowland vegetables, like pinakbet as well as highland vegetables from Benguet and other highland areas,” he said.

Based on monitoring of the DA in Metro Manila markets, the retail price of milkfish ranged between P150 and P220 per kilo; tilapia, between P120 and P160 per kilo; local and imported round scad, between P180 and P200 per kilo and Indian mackerel, between P280 and P350 per kilo.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vatican releases decree affirming Lipa apparition 'not supernatural'

Vatican releases decree affirming Lipa apparition 'not supernatural'

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
In a circular released by the Archdiocese of Lipa on Tuesday, Archbishop Gilbert Garcera said that the Vatican’s Dicastery...
Headlines
fbtw
Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will soon enjoy a higher special discount when buying basic necessities and...
Headlines
fbtw
SC upholds decision granting Napoles bail in one PDAF case

SC upholds decision granting Napoles bail in one PDAF case

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles and former Masbate Rep. Rizalina Seachon-Lanete have been allowed to post bail...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA declares start of warm and dry season

PAGASA declares start of warm and dry season

By Rosette Adel | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Friday declared the official termination...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;All Chocolate Hills structures need to go&rsquo;

‘All Chocolate Hills structures need to go’

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
All structures at the Chocolate Hills will likely be demolished to restore the protected area, Environment Secretary Maria...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kids advised to wear masks

Kids advised to wear masks

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
People, especially children, have been advised to wear face masks as a form of protection after the Department of Health (DOH)...
Headlines
fbtw
Dredging ships off Zambales held by PCG

Dredging ships off Zambales held by PCG

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Several vessels reportedly involved in dredging operations in Zambales were held by authorities for engaging in the illegal...
Headlines
fbtw
Government calls for Earth Hour switch-off tonight

Government calls for Earth Hour switch-off tonight

By Patrick Miguel | 1 hour ago
Government agencies are calling on the public to join the Earth Hour today by switching off non-essential lights from 8:30...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel price hike next week

Fuel price hike next week

By Patrick Miguel | 1 hour ago
As travel peaks for the Holy Week, hefty fuel prices are expected.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with