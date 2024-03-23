^

Headlines

Fuel price hike next week

Patrick Miguel - The Philippine Star
March 23, 2024 | 12:00am
Fuel price hike next week
The Department of Energy (DOE) has estimated an increase in pump prices by P1.90 to P2.10 per liter for gasoline, P1.35 to P1.50 per liter for diesel and P1.40 to P1.50 per liter for kerosene next week.
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — As travel peaks for the Holy Week, hefty fuel prices are expected.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has estimated an increase in pump prices by P1.90 to P2.10 per liter for gasoline, P1.35 to P1.50 per liter for diesel and P1.40 to P1.50 per liter for kerosene next week.

The increase was driven by several international events, according to DOE-Oil Industry Management Bureau assistant director Rodela Romero.

“Oil edges higher driven by speculation surrounding the impact of Ukraine’s recent assaults on Russian big three refineries,” she said.

Ukraine launched drone attacks on Russian oil refineries last week.

Romero said the reduction of Iraq crude exports also caused the increase.

Meanwhile, the big draw from the United States crude and gasoline stockpiles contributed to the hike.

At the same time, the “stronger demand and economic growth” of the US and China have impacted fuel prices.

Last week, gasoline increased by P0.10 per liter, while diesel decreased by P0.10. Kerosene prices remain unchanged.

The final prices will be announced by oil companies on Monday, and will be implemented the next day.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vatican releases decree affirming Lipa apparition 'not supernatural'

Vatican releases decree affirming Lipa apparition 'not supernatural'

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
In a circular released by the Archdiocese of Lipa on Tuesday, Archbishop Gilbert Garcera said that the Vatican’s Dicastery...
Headlines
fbtw
Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will soon enjoy a higher special discount when buying basic necessities and...
Headlines
fbtw
SC upholds decision granting Napoles bail in one PDAF case

SC upholds decision granting Napoles bail in one PDAF case

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles and former Masbate Rep. Rizalina Seachon-Lanete have been allowed to post bail...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA declares start of warm and dry season

PAGASA declares start of warm and dry season

By Rosette Adel | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Friday declared the official termination...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;All Chocolate Hills structures need to go&rsquo;

‘All Chocolate Hills structures need to go’

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
All structures at the Chocolate Hills will likely be demolished to restore the protected area, Environment Secretary Maria...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kids advised to wear masks

Kids advised to wear masks

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
People, especially children, have been advised to wear face masks as a form of protection after the Department of Health (DOH)...
Headlines
fbtw
Dredging ships off Zambales held by PCG

Dredging ships off Zambales held by PCG

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Several vessels reportedly involved in dredging operations in Zambales were held by authorities for engaging in the illegal...
Headlines
fbtw
Government calls for Earth Hour switch-off tonight

Government calls for Earth Hour switch-off tonight

By Patrick Miguel | 1 hour ago
Government agencies are calling on the public to join the Earth Hour today by switching off non-essential lights from 8:30...
Headlines
fbtw
Department of Agriculture sees spike in fish,vegetables prices this Lent

Department of Agriculture sees spike in fish,vegetables prices this Lent

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
A spike in the retail prices of fish and vegetables is expected during the Holy Week, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with