President Marcos, wife feeling better, but still with symptoms

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
March 23, 2024 | 12:00am
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. returned from his participation to the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, Australia on March 6, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos are feeling better but still have flu-like symptoms, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said yesterday.

“The President and the First Lady continue to experience flu-like symptoms, but their condition has shown notable improvements,” the PCO said in a statement.“Their vital signs remain stable and they remain in a comfortable state,” it said.

The First Couple have received advice to continue their prescribed medications, ensure adequate fluid intake and prioritize rest, the PCO said.

“The medical team will closely monitor their progress until they fully recover,” it said.

“We appreciate the public’s concern and well wishes. Further updates will be provided as necessary.”

The President continues to perform his duties while in his residence, handling correspondence and directives, the PCO said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the PCO announced Marcos, 66, and the First Lady, 64, developed flu-like symptoms following “their full schedule these last few days.” 

The Marcoses arrived in Manila on March 16 from a working visit to Berlin, Germany and state visit to Prague, Czech Republic.

The President had skipped several events since March 20, including the 127th Philippine Army founding anniversary yesterday, a luncheon hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines and the launching of the electronic local government unit caravan in Quezon City.

In January, Marcos said spending more time with family and keeping himself healthy were among his New Year’s resolutions.

“I will continue what I used to do, that I watch my food, I take care of my health, I always exercise to reduce stress and keep my body strong even if I get COVID again,” Marcos said in his vlog posted on YouTube.

The Chief Executive contracted COVID-19 in December last year, his third bout with the disease.

