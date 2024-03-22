^

Headlines

MIAA sees over 1 million arrivals this Holy Week

Rudy Santos - The Philippine Star
March 22, 2024 | 12:00am
MIAA sees over 1 million arrivals this Holy Week
Passengers line up at check in counters in Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is expecting an influx of over one million passengers this coming Holy Week.

MIAA general manager Eric Ines anticipates a 15 percent increase in passenger volume during this year’s Semana Santa, or from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday. Last year, the MIAA recorded 926,755 passengers passing through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals.

To make travel a better experience for everyone, he said the MIAA, in its Biyaheng Ayos, already ensured adequate manpower, equipment, and optimal working conditions for amenities and key facilities that include critical airport utilities and backup systems.

It has also coordinated with Maynilad for an uninterrupted water service and made sure that all generator sets, in case of power failure, will be working properly.

Ines said that provisions, such as “malasakit kits,” would be available for passengers in case of flight disruptions, along with assistance desks in all four terminals to address passenger concerns.

“Our domestic operations, in particular, have been consistently surpassing pre-pandemic flight movement and passenger volume. We anticipate travelers taking advantage of exploring local destinations, the ease and convenience of air travel, summer airline promotions, or simply vacationing and being with family during this time,” Ines said.

For the first 14 days of March 2024 alone, the MIAA recorded passenger volume to be at 1,853,132. The number ranged between 128,000 and 138,000 for this two-week period, or a daily average of 132,367 passengers.

Ines said they are expecting passenger traffic during the Holy Week to reach 140,000 per day – a figure that is close to the pre-pandemic Lenten season when the daily average hit 140,812, or a total of 1,126,501 passengers in eight days.

To accommodate an increase in the number of flights, the MIAA shortened the closure schedules of Runway 06/24 and is collaborating with the Bureau of Immigration and Office for Transportation Security to manage critical choke points and avoid very long lines at immigration counters and final security points.

The MIAA, Ines added, is also coordinating with the PNP Aviation Security Group, the local government units of Pasay and Parañaque cities, and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to ensure a smoother traffic flow in thoroughfares leading to and from the terminals.

Meanwhile, local carriers Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia said the majority of Filipinos look forward to the Holy Week as a time to reflect and reunite with families and loved ones.

The local carriers reminded passengers to anticipate possible traffic jams en route to the airport and to avoid long lines by checking in online via their websites or mobile apps.

NLEX traffic to rise by 10%

The traffic volume at North Luzon Expressway is also expected to rise by 10 percent during the Holy Week. Starting today and until April 1, NLEX Corp. will be on full alert and would deploy 1,500 traffic, toll and system personnel to assist motorists.

J. Luigi Bautista, NLEX Corp. president and general manager, said they are also implementing measures to lessen traffic buildup at both NLEX and SCTEX or Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway. These measures include the creation of additional lanes, expansion of ramps as well as reactivating the “Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko” program.

For this Lent, NLEX expects a surge in travelers headed north between 10 a.m. of March 27 until 2 p.m. of March 28.

Bautista advised motorists to plan their trips ahead and to travel during non-peak hours to avoid delays.

He added that during the duration of the “Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko” program, road works and lane closures would be suspended, except where safety repairs will be necessary. – Elijah Felice Rosales, Ramon Efren Lazaro

vuukle comment

ERIC INES

MIAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte: No penalty for teacher in viral scolding video

Duterte: No penalty for teacher in viral scolding video

8 hours ago
Duterte simply advised the teacher to take a moment to calm down when feeling frustrated. 
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week

LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Several malls and shopping establishments will have adjusted operating hours during certain days in the Holy Week but will...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia &ndash; report

Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia – report

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Philippines is the second happiest country in Southeast Asia, according to the annual World Happiness Report released...
Headlines
fbtw
Economic Cha-cha gets final House OK

Economic Cha-cha gets final House OK

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
As scheduled, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading last night Resolution of Both Houses No. 7...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH urges vaccination as measles, pertussis cases rise

DOH urges vaccination as measles, pertussis cases rise

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
The DOH urged the public to get their free measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), and tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap)...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos Jr. still sick, to miss Army rites

Marcos Jr. still sick, to miss Army rites

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
While still exhibiting flu-like symptoms, President Marcos continued to work from home yesterday and was expecting to resume...
Headlines
fbtw
Only human: No penalties vs scolding teacher

Only human: No penalties vs scolding teacher

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
No penalty will be meted on the teacher who went viral on social media for scolding her students while she was live on short...
Headlines
fbtw
Order expanding senior discounts on groceries signed

Order expanding senior discounts on groceries signed

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will soon enjoy a higher special discount when buying basic necessities and...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US air forces back together for Cope Thunder

Philippines, US air forces back together for Cope Thunder

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Air Force and the US Pacific Air Force are set to embark on joint exercises – involving their advanced...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate concurrence needed to revoke SMNI franchise&rsquo;

Senate concurrence needed to revoke SMNI franchise’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The revocation of the legislative franchise of Sonshine Media Network Inc. by the House of Representatives would have to be...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with