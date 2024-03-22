MIAA sees over 1 million arrivals this Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is expecting an influx of over one million passengers this coming Holy Week.

MIAA general manager Eric Ines anticipates a 15 percent increase in passenger volume during this year’s Semana Santa, or from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday. Last year, the MIAA recorded 926,755 passengers passing through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals.

To make travel a better experience for everyone, he said the MIAA, in its Biyaheng Ayos, already ensured adequate manpower, equipment, and optimal working conditions for amenities and key facilities that include critical airport utilities and backup systems.

It has also coordinated with Maynilad for an uninterrupted water service and made sure that all generator sets, in case of power failure, will be working properly.

Ines said that provisions, such as “malasakit kits,” would be available for passengers in case of flight disruptions, along with assistance desks in all four terminals to address passenger concerns.

“Our domestic operations, in particular, have been consistently surpassing pre-pandemic flight movement and passenger volume. We anticipate travelers taking advantage of exploring local destinations, the ease and convenience of air travel, summer airline promotions, or simply vacationing and being with family during this time,” Ines said.

For the first 14 days of March 2024 alone, the MIAA recorded passenger volume to be at 1,853,132. The number ranged between 128,000 and 138,000 for this two-week period, or a daily average of 132,367 passengers.

Ines said they are expecting passenger traffic during the Holy Week to reach 140,000 per day – a figure that is close to the pre-pandemic Lenten season when the daily average hit 140,812, or a total of 1,126,501 passengers in eight days.

To accommodate an increase in the number of flights, the MIAA shortened the closure schedules of Runway 06/24 and is collaborating with the Bureau of Immigration and Office for Transportation Security to manage critical choke points and avoid very long lines at immigration counters and final security points.

The MIAA, Ines added, is also coordinating with the PNP Aviation Security Group, the local government units of Pasay and Parañaque cities, and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to ensure a smoother traffic flow in thoroughfares leading to and from the terminals.

Meanwhile, local carriers Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia said the majority of Filipinos look forward to the Holy Week as a time to reflect and reunite with families and loved ones.

The local carriers reminded passengers to anticipate possible traffic jams en route to the airport and to avoid long lines by checking in online via their websites or mobile apps.

NLEX traffic to rise by 10%

The traffic volume at North Luzon Expressway is also expected to rise by 10 percent during the Holy Week. Starting today and until April 1, NLEX Corp. will be on full alert and would deploy 1,500 traffic, toll and system personnel to assist motorists.

J. Luigi Bautista, NLEX Corp. president and general manager, said they are also implementing measures to lessen traffic buildup at both NLEX and SCTEX or Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway. These measures include the creation of additional lanes, expansion of ramps as well as reactivating the “Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko” program.

For this Lent, NLEX expects a surge in travelers headed north between 10 a.m. of March 27 until 2 p.m. of March 28.

Bautista advised motorists to plan their trips ahead and to travel during non-peak hours to avoid delays.

He added that during the duration of the “Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko” program, road works and lane closures would be suspended, except where safety repairs will be necessary. – Elijah Felice Rosales, Ramon Efren Lazaro