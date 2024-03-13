^

Headlines

CSC: Adopt flexible work arrangements for Ramadan

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
March 13, 2024 | 12:00am
CSC: Adopt flexible work arrangements for Ramadan
Muslims gather for their noontime prayer at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, on March 10, 2024.
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — All state agencies should allow flexible work arrangements for Muslim officials and employees during the fasting period of Ramadan, according to the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

“The CSC advises Muslims working in the government throughout the Philippines to adopt flexible working hours,” the CSC said in an advisory.

“Agencies, however, are reminded to ensure that all their stakeholders are assured of continuous public service delivery from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including lunch break, throughout the workweek,” the agency added.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos on Sunday declared the start of Ramadan yesterday.

Under CSC guidelines for Ramadan, the civil service official time of 8 a.m. to 12p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. may be modified to 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “without noon break and the difference of two hours is not counted as under time.”

The modification shall apply only to Muslim officials and employees.

On Fridays or the Muslim pray day, Muslims are excused from work, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“(The pray day) is not limited to the Fridays during the month of Ramadan (but to) all Fridays of the calendar year,” the CSC clarified.

To ensure that the required 40-hour workweek shall be complied with, the CSC said agencies must adopt a flexible work scheme such as “flexitime.”

Flexitime allows employees to choose their own times for starting and finishing work, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., provided that the required 40 hours every week is followed. — Roel Pareño, Ghio Ong

vuukle comment

RAMADAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House panel cites Quiboloy in contempt for snubbing SMNI franchise hearings

House panel cites Quiboloy in contempt for snubbing SMNI franchise hearings

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The House legislative franchises committee cited embattled preacher Apollo Quiboloy in contempt after he again refused to...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP files admin charges vs chief of police, other officers over Jade Castro arrest

PNP files admin charges vs chief of police, other officers over Jade Castro arrest

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The Philippine National Police Regional Internal Affairs Service has filed administrative charges against the police officers...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte: Quiboloy being 'unfairly' targeted

Sara Duterte: Quiboloy being 'unfairly' targeted

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has publicly come to the defense of her father’s spiritual adviser Apollo Quiboloy, downplaying...
Headlines
fbtw
Many Chinese maritime proposals against national interests &mdash; DFA

Many Chinese maritime proposals against national interests — DFA

10 hours ago
“While a few proposals were deemed somewhat workable, many of the remaining Chinese proposals were determined, after...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA seeks passage of Magna Carta for seafarers after deadly attack

DFA seeks passage of Magna Carta for seafarers after deadly attack

9 hours ago
“We do believe that any law which will improve the lot of seafarers should be signed as soon as possible, but we fully...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoy soldiers in Korean War remembered

Pinoy soldiers in Korean War remembered

By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 hours ago
Filipino soldiers who fought with Korean soldiers during the Korean War in the 1950s were cited by former UN secretary general...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA backs Magna Carta for Seafarers

DFA backs Magna Carta for Seafarers

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed support for the enactment of the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Exposing China&rsquo;s bad behavior won&rsquo;t lead to war&rsquo;

‘Exposing China’s bad behavior won’t lead to war’

By Evelyn Macairan | 2 hours ago
It is “illogical” and “preposterous” to conclude that exposing China’s bad behavior in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
Milk production up, importation down &ndash; NDA

Milk production up, importation down – NDA

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
The country has recorded an increase in local milk production and a decrease in milk importation, according to the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with