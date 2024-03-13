CSC: Adopt flexible work arrangements for Ramadan

Muslims gather for their noontime prayer at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, on March 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — All state agencies should allow flexible work arrangements for Muslim officials and employees during the fasting period of Ramadan, according to the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

“The CSC advises Muslims working in the government throughout the Philippines to adopt flexible working hours,” the CSC said in an advisory.

“Agencies, however, are reminded to ensure that all their stakeholders are assured of continuous public service delivery from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including lunch break, throughout the workweek,” the agency added.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos on Sunday declared the start of Ramadan yesterday.

Under CSC guidelines for Ramadan, the civil service official time of 8 a.m. to 12p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. may be modified to 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “without noon break and the difference of two hours is not counted as under time.”

The modification shall apply only to Muslim officials and employees.

On Fridays or the Muslim pray day, Muslims are excused from work, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“(The pray day) is not limited to the Fridays during the month of Ramadan (but to) all Fridays of the calendar year,” the CSC clarified.

To ensure that the required 40-hour workweek shall be complied with, the CSC said agencies must adopt a flexible work scheme such as “flexitime.”

Flexitime allows employees to choose their own times for starting and finishing work, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., provided that the required 40 hours every week is followed. — Roel Pareño, Ghio Ong