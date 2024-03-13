DFA backs Magna Carta for Seafarers

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has expressed support for the enactment of the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, as the maritime industry grapples with security risks sparked by missile attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels on shipping in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

A recent attack killed two Filipino seafarers and injured three others.

The Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers was supposed to be one of the bills set for signing by President Marcos last month. However, the signing of the measure, which enumerates the rights and responsibilities of sea-based workers, was deferred for further review.

“Any law which will improve the lot of seafarers should be signed as soon as possible, but we fully respect the President and the legislators’ desire to improve the bill as it is but certainly we’d like to see a bill come out, a law passed,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said at a press briefing at Malacañang.

Dela Vega expressed hope that the measure would become a law once improvements are made.

The Magna Carta for Seafarers also aims to create mechanisms for the protection of sea-based workers’ rights and how they can find help and redress from government agencies.

It enumerates guidelines designed to provide quality education and training to all seafarers, promote their sustained global competitiveness and ensure safe and ethical recruitment and placement of seafarers, including the duties of manning agencies in monitoring the conditions of deployed personnel.

The measure is in line with the Philippines’ obligations under the Maritime Labor Convention of 2006 and the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping.

Earlier this month, Houthi rebels attacked Barbados-flagged bulk carrier M/V True Confidence in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The remains of the Filipino fatalities have not been found.

Israel has expressed condolences to the families of the two Filipino sailors killed. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and the government of the Philippines for the tragic loss of two Filipino seafarers due to the fatal attack by the Iran-backed militant group Houthi in the Gulf of Aden on March 6,” the Israeli embassy said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families, and we wish for the speedy recovery of the three injured Filipino seafarers.”

Eleven of the surviving Filipino crewmembers, including an injured worker who has recovered, returned last night.

They were welcomed at the NAIA Terminal 3 by Department of Migrant Workers officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac.

The DFA has given each Filipino survivor an initial financial assistance of $1,000.

The Associated Marine Officers’ and Seamen’s Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP), meanwhile, has urged ship owners and principals to divert their vessels, regardless of the flag state, around the Cape of Good Hope, until safe transit through the Red Sea can be guaranteed.

“All maritime stakeholders and government authorities (are to work) collaboratively in taking necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of our seafarers working onboard ships in the warlike and high-risk areas of international waters,” AMOSUP said in a statement.

Not forgotten

At the same press briefing, De Vega gave an assurance that the government is working for the release of 17 Filipino seafarers still being held hostage by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Filipino workers were among the 25 crewmembers of cargo vessel Galaxy Leader, which was seized by Yemeni rebels last November in retaliation for Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

“Let us remember that there are 17 seafarers aboard the Galaxy Leader who are still being held in Hodeidah for over a hundred days already by the Houthis,” De Vega said.

“And we are still working with friendly governments if they could be released but the Houthis are consistent in their statement that it would need an end to the war in Gaza before they will release the ship and the seafarers,” he added. — Pia Lee-Brago, Mayen Jaymalin, Rudy Santos