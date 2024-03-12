BuCor to layoff 275 workers as grace period for requirements lapses

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 275 personnel of the Bureau of Corrections are set to be laid off after the bureau announced it will now be enforcing a years-long deferred program upgrading the educational requirements of its workers.

Republic Act (RA) 10575 or the Bureau of Corrections Act of 2013 gave BuCor personnel at least five years from its effectivity date to obtain the minimum educational qualifications needed to remain in their positions.

In a statement on Tuesday, the BuCor said that the personnel who will be affected by the layoffs are those who did not complete the required eligibility and educational requirements within the timeframe.

The implementing rules and regulations of RA 10575 was only approved in March 2018. In 2023, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla extended the timeframe for one more year to accommodate personnel who did not complete their requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bucor Director General Gregorio Catapang said affected personnel can recommend relatives to apply for jobs at the bureau and assured them that they would be accommodated as long as they are qualified.

Originally, about 421 personnel were affected by the program. This figure was brought down to 275 after 105 complied with requirements and 41 opted for early retirement.

Remulla said that the department is no longer suspending the implementation of RA 10575, citing the need to enforce the requirements stated in the law.

The Justice secretary said he could not do this as extending the suspension could compromise the effectiveness of the attrition system.

“While the Department understands the difficulties suffered by the personnel during the COVID pandemic, it is essential to strike a balance between the exigencies of the service and the need to uphold the statutory requirements provided under RA 19575,” Remulla said.