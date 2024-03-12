^

Headlines

BuCor to layoff 275 workers as grace period for requirements lapses

Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 4:38pm
BuCor to layoff 275 workers as grace period for requirements lapses
This file photo shows the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 275 personnel of the Bureau of Corrections are set to be laid off after the bureau announced it will now be enforcing a years-long deferred program upgrading the educational requirements of its workers.

Republic Act (RA) 10575 or the Bureau of Corrections Act of 2013 gave BuCor personnel at least five years from its effectivity date to obtain the minimum educational qualifications needed to remain in their positions.

In a statement on Tuesday, the BuCor said that the personnel who will be affected by the layoffs are those who did not complete the required eligibility and educational requirements within the timeframe.

The implementing rules and regulations of RA 10575 was only approved in March 2018. In 2023, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla extended the timeframe for one more year to accommodate personnel who did not complete their requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bucor Director General Gregorio Catapang said affected personnel can recommend relatives to apply for jobs at the bureau and assured them that they would be accommodated as long as they are qualified.

Originally, about 421 personnel were affected by the program. This figure was brought down to 275 after 105 complied with requirements and 41 opted for early retirement.

Remulla said that the department is no longer suspending the implementation of RA 10575, citing the need to enforce the requirements stated in the law.

The Justice secretary said he could not do this as extending the suspension could compromise the effectiveness of the attrition system.

“While the Department understands the difficulties suffered by the personnel during the COVID pandemic, it is essential to strike a balance between the exigencies of the service and the need to uphold the statutory requirements provided under RA 19575,” Remulla said.

vuukle comment

BUCOR

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

JUSTICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jade Castro, 3 others freed after court finds arrest 'invalid'

Jade Castro, 3 others freed after court finds arrest 'invalid'

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Film director Jade Castro and his three friends who were previously arrested after being accused of burning a modern jeepney...
Headlines
fbtw
US firms investing over $1 billion in Philippines

US firms investing over $1 billion in Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Firms that are part of a high-level US trade and investment mission to the Philippines are planning to invest over $1 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
German leader urged to raise Gerry Ortega killing in meeting with Marcos

German leader urged to raise Gerry Ortega killing in meeting with Marcos

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a joint statement, the coalition composed of Free Press Unlimited (FPU), Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte himself offered to look after Quiboloy properties

Duterte himself offered to look after Quiboloy properties

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 18 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has admitted it was he who volunteered to manage the properties of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG: China practices doublespeak regarding maritime actions

PCG: China practices doublespeak regarding maritime actions

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
By saying one thing at official meetings and doing another in Philippine territorial waters, China has exposed its true self...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Many Chinese maritime proposals against national interests &mdash; DFA

Many Chinese maritime proposals against national interests — DFA

2 hours ago
“While a few proposals were deemed somewhat workable, many of the remaining Chinese proposals were determined, after...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth ordered to cover ultrasound, mammogram in Konsulta package

PhilHealth ordered to cover ultrasound, mammogram in Konsulta package

6 hours ago
In a release Tuesday, the department said that Health chief Teodoro Herbosa has directed the state health insurer to add these...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte: Quiboloy being 'unfairly' targeted

Sara Duterte: Quiboloy being 'unfairly' targeted

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has publicly come to the defense of her father’s spiritual adviser Apollo Quiboloy, downplaying...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos departs for Berlin, Prague

Marcos departs for Berlin, Prague

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos left yesterday for Germany and the Czech Republic on what he said marks a “pivotal moment” in...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with