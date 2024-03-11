^

Headlines

DOH assures uninterrupted healthcare despite potential water, power woes

Philstar.com
March 11, 2024 | 3:34pm
File photo shows the Department of Health central office in Manila.
BusinessWorld file photo

MANILA, Philippines — Hospitals nationwide will remain operational despite potential water and power disruptions caused by El Niño, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

“We are ready for El Niño. Our hospitals will stay up and running despite anticipated power and water challenges. There are contingency plans in place,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said. 

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said last week that El Niño, a phenomenon associated with extreme heat and drought, is gradually weakening, but its impacts will continue in the coming months. 

Dr. Juan Javier Garchitorena of the DOH Health Emergency Management Bureau-Response Division said in a report to the government’s El Niño task force that the department has provided a list of healthcare facilities facing water and power security issues to partner agencies. This aims to guide prioritization during potential shortages.

The DOH is also working with health facilities across the archipelago in assessing their El Niño preparedness and identifying areas for improvement. 

Aside from water and power issues, El Niño can also cause a wide range of health problems such as outbreaks of diseases, malnutrition, heat stress and respiratory illnesses. 

PAGASA also issued last week a La Niña Watch, indicating a more than 55% chance of the cooling climate pattern developing in the next six months.

The weather bureau stressed that historically, pre-developing La Niña events are characterized by below-normal rainfall. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

EL NIñO

HEALTHCARE
