Drag artist Pura Luka Vega nabbed anew over ‘Ama Namin’ performance

Pura Luka Vega was arrested again by the Manila Police District on Thursday due to the drag artist's viral "Ama Namin" performance

MANILA, Philippines — Drag performer Pura Luka Vega was once again arrested on Thursday over the controversial “Ama Namin” performance in July 2023.

In a post by drag director Rod Singh on X (formerly Twitter), Amadeus Fernando Pagente, also known as Pura Luka Vega, was arrested on three counts of violation of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) after a Quezon City court handed down an arrest warrant.

The arrest was also confirmed by the Manila Police District.

“This [arrest] stemmed from a complaint filed against them by three churches affiliated with the Philippines for Jesus Movement (PJM),” Singh said in a post from X.

The court has set bail at P360,000 for the case.

Article 201 of the RPC penalizes “immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions and indecent shows” to which Pagente was also charged in previous cases where one has been dismissed in December.

The complaint was also lodged under Section 6 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which stipulates that any offense punishable under the RPC shall have a penalty of one degree higher.

The arrest came days after Pagente posted bail for another case filed by the Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadkaster ng Pilipinas (KSMBP), which involves six counts of similar charges.

According to Singh, the case that was filed by the KSMBP has a bail amounting to P720,000.

Several weeks following the controversial drag performance where Pagente lip-synced to "Ama Namin" while dressed as a representation of the Black Nazarene, charges were filed against the drag performer by Christian groups.

Singh and another drag performer NAIA Black said that they will form a donation drive for Pagente’s bail.

okay luka got arrested again today. lets not panic bec we know that we can do something about it. for now antabay muna tayo sa donation drive details for her bail #dragisnotacrime — sexy slutty horror naia (@brianblack_) February 29, 2024

“Once Luka pays the P360,000 bail, the running total of their bail payments will amount to P1,152,000.00,” Singh said in a post on X.

On Oct. 4, 2023, Pura Luka Vega was initially arrested due to their purported non-compliance with attending the preliminary investigations for their criminal charges in Manila.