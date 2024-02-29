^

Headlines

Drag artist Pura Luka Vega nabbed anew over ‘Ama Namin’ performance

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 9:15pm
Drag artist Pura Luka Vega nabbed anew over â��Ama Naminâ�� performance
Pura Luka Vega was arrested again by the Manila Police District on Thursday due to the drag artist's viral "Ama Namin" performance
Edd Gumban / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Drag performer Pura Luka Vega was once again arrested on Thursday over the controversial “Ama Namin” performance in July 2023. 

In a post by drag director Rod Singh on X (formerly Twitter), Amadeus Fernando Pagente, also known as Pura Luka Vega, was arrested on three counts of violation of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) after a Quezon City court handed down an arrest warrant.

The arrest was also confirmed by the Manila Police District. 

“This [arrest] stemmed from a complaint filed against them by three churches affiliated with the Philippines for Jesus Movement (PJM),” Singh said in a post from X.

The court has set bail at P360,000 for the case.

Article 201 of the RPC penalizes “immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions and indecent shows” to which Pagente was also charged in previous cases where one has been dismissed in December.

The complaint was also lodged under Section 6 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which stipulates that any offense punishable under the RPC shall have a penalty of one degree higher. 

The arrest came days after Pagente posted bail for another case filed by the Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadkaster ng Pilipinas (KSMBP), which involves six counts of similar charges.

According to Singh, the case that was filed by the KSMBP has a bail amounting to P720,000.

Several weeks following the controversial drag performance where Pagente lip-synced to "Ama Namin" while dressed as a representation of the Black Nazarene, charges were filed against the drag performer by Christian groups.

Singh and another drag performer NAIA Black said that they will form a donation drive for Pagente’s bail.

 

 

 

 

“Once Luka pays the P360,000 bail, the running total of their bail payments will amount to P1,152,000.00,” Singh said in a post on X. 

On Oct. 4, 2023, Pura Luka Vega was initially arrested due to their purported non-compliance with attending the preliminary investigations for their criminal charges in Manila.

vuukle comment

PURA LUKA VEGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting March&nbsp;

Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting March 

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Department of Trade and Industry will raise the monthly discount cap on groceries and prime commodities for senior citizens...
Headlines
fbtw
Seats found with bed bugs at NAIA 2, 3 removed

Seats found with bed bugs at NAIA 2, 3 removed

By Rosette Adel | 9 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Wednesday evening assured the public that it is addressing bed bug or surot...
Headlines
fbtw
Red-tagger Badoy guilty of indirect contempt over red tagging of Manila judge
play

Red-tagger Badoy guilty of indirect contempt over red tagging of Manila judge

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
The Supreme Court found NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lorraine Badoy guilty of indirect contempt over her multiple pronouncements...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: 40% of Filipinos optimistic about economy

SWS: 40% of Filipinos optimistic about economy

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
Four in 10 adult Filipinos expected the Philippine economy to pick up in the next 12 months, according to a Social Weather...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte: Marcos Jr. an addict? It&rsquo;s just antibiotics, aspirin

Duterte: Marcos Jr. an addict? It’s just antibiotics, aspirin

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 22 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has retracted his previous declaration that President Marcos is a drug addict.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount

Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount

By Delon Porcalla | 22 hours ago
The monthly grocery discount for senior citizens and persons with disabilities will be increased to P500 in March.
Headlines
fbtw
13 senators sign report on medical marijuana bill

13 senators sign report on medical marijuana bill

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 22 hours ago
The Senate committee report on the legalization of cannabis as medicine for certain ailments has been signed by 13 senat...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos tells Quiboloy: Face Senate, House probes

Marcos tells Quiboloy: Face Senate, House probes

By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
Finally breaking his silence, President Marcos yesterday laughed off Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy’s...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;More robust&rsquo; Philippines-Australia ties seen in Marcos Jr. visit

‘More robust’ Philippines-Australia ties seen in Marcos Jr. visit

By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
President Marcos vowed yesterday to act as a “bridge” that would further link the Philippines with its strategic...
Headlines
fbtw
NFA defends sale of cheap rice; farmers slam &lsquo;mafia&rsquo;

NFA defends sale of cheap rice; farmers slam ‘mafia’

By Bella Cariaso | 22 hours ago
The National Food Authority yesterday defended the sale of rice to some traders, saying the NFA is allowed to dispose of aging...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with