Marcos tells Quiboloy to face hearings over abuse allegations

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 10:19am
Marcos tells Quiboloy to face hearings over abuse allegations
Composite photo shows preacher Apollo Quiboloy and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
AFP / Manman Dejeto, File; PPA pool photos / Noel Pabalate

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday advised preacher Apollo Quiboloy to face congressional hearings into accusations of abuse against him and his church members. 

Marcos said that the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) should use inquiries at the House of Representatives and the Senate to “say his side of the story”, as both chambers issued subpoenas after he failed to attend hearings. 

The Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality is holding a probe into allegations of human trafficking, sexual abuse and violence against the self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” and his group. 

The House committee on legislative franchises is also investigating the Quiboloy-led Sonshine Media Network International’s (SMNI) alleged violations of the terms of its franchise.

Marcos also laughed at Quiboloy’s claim that he and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos are colluding with the United States to assassinate him. 

“Walang gustong umassassinate sa kanya (No one wants to assassinate him)… Why would anyone want to do that?” the president said. 

“Maybe he’s just afraid… The best way to diffuse that situation for him is to testify before the committees in the House and the Senate,” he added. 

In November 2021, Quiboloy, an ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte, was indicted by a federal grand jury in California on charges including sex trafficking, child sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling. 

He is also one of the most wanted individuals by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation. — With a report from The STAR/Alexis Romero

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SENATE
