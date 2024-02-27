Marcos to take part in ASEAN-Australia special summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. and Coca-Cola Europacific partners in a courtesy call on Feb. 26, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to hold bilateral meetings with Cambodian and New Zealand leaders during the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne held from March 4 to 6.

This follows his first state visit to Australia this month.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel Espiritu said Tuesday that Marcos may highlight the cooperation of the Philippines and Australia on maritime issues, climate change, clean energy, and people-to-people exchange in the summit.

He added that the president may also encourage Australia to remain committed to peaceful resolution of disputes as well as maintain respect for rules-based order and multilateralism.

The chief executive will also meet with the Filipino community in Australia while in Melbourne.

This will be Marcos' second trip to Australia in a span of one week. From February 28 to 29, Marcos will be in Canberra for his first state visit to Australia.

During this time, Marcos will address a joint sitting of the Parliament of Australia and meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss cooperation on defense and maritime security, governance, trade and investment.

"Our nations are deeply connected through our shared regional, trade and investment links, but most importantly through our people, including more than 400,000 people of Filipino heritage who call Australia home," Albanese said.

His trips to Australia mark Marcos' third and fourth international travels this year, following his attendance at a royal wedding in Brunei and state visit to Vietnam.