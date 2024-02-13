^

Headlines

FDA to slash generic drug review to 45 days

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 13, 2024 | 6:27pm
FDA to slash generic drug review to 45 days
Photo from Pixabay shows blisters of medicines.
Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday that it will shorten the review and approval process for generic drug applications to only 45 days from 120 days. 

This move, aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to streamline procedures, aims to make essential medicines more accessible to the public.

"The process will be simplified. It will be faster and shorter," FDA Director General Samuel Zacate said.

"A generic drug, as long as they have been labeled as generic, wala na silang patent issue, approved na sila, and it has been in the market of their originating country and then iyong originating country has a strict regulatory agency, pagpasok sa bansa, it will be subject to only 45 days," he added.

(A generic drug, as long as it has been labeled as generic, no longer has patent issues, is already approved, has been in the market of their originating country that has a strict regulatory agency, when we import it into the country, it will only be subject to 45 days.)

Jesusa Joyce Cirunay, director of FDA's Central Drug Regulation and Research, clarified that the agency would not reduce the number of requirements, but rely on the evaluations of stringent regulatory bodies like the US FDA.

FDA would also lengthen the validity of licenses to operate and certificate of product registration to five to 10 years, an increase from three to five years.

vuukle comment

DRUGS

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

MEDICINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Rumors of ABS-CBN&rsquo;s franchise &lsquo;renewal&rsquo; weaponized in Romualdez-SMNI feud

Rumors of ABS-CBN’s franchise ‘renewal’ weaponized in Romualdez-SMNI feud

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
While the majority of posts about ABS-CBN’s supposed comeback did not have a political angle, a few known hyperpartisan...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Bomb threats hit Metro Manila, Luzon offices, schools

Bomb threats hit Metro Manila, Luzon offices, schools

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Bomb threats sent through email and text messaging disrupted yesterday operations in at least seven government offices and...
Headlines
fbtw
Davao de Oro landslide death toll rises to 68

Davao de Oro landslide death toll rises to 68

10 hours ago
The death toll from a landslide that hit a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines rose to 68 on Monday, officials...
Headlines
fbtw
MSU bombing mastermind killed in Lanao military ops

MSU bombing mastermind killed in Lanao military ops

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday confirmed the death of the leader of terrorist group Dawlah Islamiyah, who masterminded...
Headlines
fbtw
BI denies entry to alleged foreign terrorist in NAIA

BI denies entry to alleged foreign terrorist in NAIA

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the 31-year-old Belgian National was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos vows support for soldiers&rsquo; welfare

Marcos vows support for soldiers’ welfare

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday visited the 12 soldiers wounded in recent clashes with the Maute Group in Lanao del Sur and assured...
Headlines
fbtw
More BFAR floating assets eyed in West Philippine Sea

More BFAR floating assets eyed in West Philippine Sea

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
To ensure the presence of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in the West Philippine Sea, the government has allocated...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT: Recent hacking intent was espionage &ndash; DICT

DICT: Recent hacking intent was espionage – DICT

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology has discovered that the Chinese hackers who attacked Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
P0.60 price cut for gas, P0.10 for diesel

P0.60 price cut for gas, P0.10 for diesel

By Patrick Miguel | 18 hours ago
Oil companies will implement a rollback of pump prices today.
Headlines
fbtw
Businessmen, more legal experts weigh in on Cha-cha

Businessmen, more legal experts weigh in on Cha-cha

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Foreign business leaders yesterday weighed in on proposals to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution while...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with