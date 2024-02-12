^

Money tops Pinoys’ Valentine gift wishes – SWS poll

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
February 12, 2024 | 12:00am
A vendor fixes blooms in her flower shop in Baguio City’s Burnham Park as prices soar due to the upcoming Valentine’s Day celebration.
MANILA, Philippines — For many Filipinos, being practical seems to be the best way to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

A recent survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS) found that money is the top Valentine’s Day gift wish of Filipinos.

Some 16 percent of the survey respondents said they would want to receive money, followed by love and companionship with 11 percent and flowers with 10 percent.

Other top gift wishes this Feb. 14 include apparel (nine percent), any gift “from the heart” (five percent), mobile phones (five percent), watch or jewelry (five percent) and good family relationship (five percent).

Following these wishes are food and grocery items (three percent), chocolates (three percent), health of loved ones (three percent), motorcycle or other vehicles (two percent) and appliances (two percent).

Obtaining one percent or less were greetings, kiss, child, date or dinner, house, cake, stuffed toys, wedding, alcoholic drinks and perfume or cosmetics.

Based on the survey, conducted from Dec. 8 to 11 last year, apparel was the top gift wish among men respondents (14 percent, compared to five percent among women), while it was money for women (19 percent, compared to 12 percent among men).

Thirteen percent of women respondents prefer flowers, compared to seven percent among men, while love and companionship was selected by 11 percent of women and 10 percent of men respondents.

According to SWS, 58 percent of the survey respondents said they were “very happy” with their love life, while 23 percent said “it could be happier.”

Some 19 percent said they have no love life. The pollster noted that the number of Filipinos with no love life gradually increased over the years, with the earliest available data at 10 percent in 2002.

The latest SWS survey had 1,200 adult respondents and a margin of error of plus/minus 2.8 percent.

Avoid love scams

Meanwhile, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian cautioned people, especially the emotionally vulnerable and the older generation, against finding love online as the celebration of Valentine’s Day draws near.

“Individuals interested in online dating should watch out for unscrupulous individuals who are out to take advantage of them through romance or love scams,” Gatchalian said. ­ — Cecille Suerte Felipe

