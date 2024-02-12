^

Philippines to intensify measures vs tobacco use

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
February 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippines to intensify measures vs tobacco use
Stock image of a cigarette
Pixabay / lindsayfox

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has vowed to intensify its measures against tobacco use, in line with an international treaty that seeks to address what it called the “tobacco epidemic.” 

The country extended its commitment to the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) during the 10th conference of the treaty’s parties in Panama, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

The event took place from Feb. 5 to 10, according to the WHO website. 

“The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has extended its strong commitment to the 10th Conference of the Parties to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control to further strengthen efforts against tobacco use in the Philippines,” the PCO said.

In a speech delivered by PCO Assistant Secretary Patricia Martin, senior deputy executive secretary Hubert Guevara said the Philippines welcomes the positive strides that the treaty parties have made, but acknowledges the remaining challenges they have to address. 

Guevara cited the treaty-related accomplishments of the Philippines, including a recent Philippine Global Adult Tobacco Survey, which Indicated a “significant” decrease in tobacco use from 23.8 percent in 2015 to 19.5 percent in 2021. 

“This key achievement is the result of a collective and balanced approach, with whole-of-society and whole-of-government efforts in advocating for and implementing effective policies and legislative measures,” he said.

The Palace official added that the Marcos administration has intensified the multi-sectoral national strategy on tobacco regulation, along with the government’s tobacco regulation coordinating mechanism in line with the treaty’s provisions.  

Guevara cited the enactment of the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act, which created a regulatory framework for the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use and communication of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products and other novel tobacco products.

According to him, the law seeks to protect minors by restricting the sale, including online trade, distribution and marketing of these products, and bars tobacco product-related activities within a hundred meters of schools, playgrounds and facilities frequented by minors.

Other Philippine laws related to tobacco use include the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003, the Graphic Health Warning Law and Excise Tax Laws on novel tobacco products. 

Guevara also reported that the Philippine government was able to earn $3 billion from excise taxes on tobacco and vapor products in 2022, and used them for key government services like the universal health care and COVID-19 recovery efforts, and infrastructure projects like farm to market roads, schools, hospitals and rural health facilities.

“In adherence to FCTC Article 6, since enacting the relevant law in 2012, the Philippines has consistently increased excise tax rates on cigarettes and tobacco products, making cigarettes less affordable, and consequently decreasing consumption,” he said. 

He told the convention delegates that the Marcos administration places importance to a tailored, multi-sectoral approach to the implementation of the FCTC.

Guevara added that the Philippine government would continue to hold dialogues, collaborate and share its experiences with fellow conference parties to overcome various challenges in achieving the aims of the treaty.

According to the WHO, the FCTC provides a global response to the global “tobacco epidemic.” It described the FCTC as an “evidence-based treaty that reaffirms all people’s right to the highest standard of health.” 

The first treaty negotiated under the auspices of WHO, the FCTC was adopted by the World Health Assembly on May 21, 2003 and entered into force on Feb. 27, 2005. It has been ratified by 180 countries. — Neil Jayson Servallos

