Civil Service examinees told: Review centers, reviewers not accredited by CSC

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 2, 2024 | 2:49pm
The Civil Service Commission building.
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Service Commission (CSC) does not provide endorsements to any review materials or review centers associated with the Career Service Examination (CSE), the commission said on Thursday.

As the 2024 CSE draws near, the CSC emphasized the need for caution, particularly in instances where review centers, groups and private individuals falsely claim endorsement by the commission.

These entities, according to the commission, offer both online and in-person review classes for the CSE professional and subprofessional levels.

“Sa tuwing nalalapit ang civil service exam, talagang naglalabasan ang mga review centers and reviewers na nag-aalok umano ng tutorials sa murang halaga,” CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles said in a press release.

(Every time the civil service exam is approaching, various review centers and reviewers really emerge, claiming to offer tutorials at affordable prices.)

“We are once again reminding the public that the CSC does not prescribe, accredit or endorse any form of review classes nor do we produce or disseminate any review materials for the CSE,” he added.

The CSC, quoting Nograles, also cautioned examinees regarding review materials available in bookstores, social media channels and online selling platforms which claim to be reproductions of the actual examinations previously administered by the CSC.

For cases related to reproductions of examinations for the CSE, the commission also reminded about Republic Act 9416, also known as the Anti-Cheating Law.

The law stipulates that any unauthorized possession, use, reproduction, or dissemination of examination materials, whether in whole or in part, by an individual (whether private or government employee), group, or review center, sourced from an unauthorized origin is deemed an act of cheating.

Individuals found guilty of the Anti-Cheating Law might suffer imprisonment of six to 12 years and a fine of not less than P50,000.

CSE, also known as the civil service exam, is an eligibility examination required to be passed by individuals to be allowed for government work and positions which are not covered by the “Bar, board and other special laws.”

The CSE-Pen and Paper Test will be held on March 3, 2024.

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

CIVIL SERVICE EXAMINATION

CSC
