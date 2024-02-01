Filipino public health expert takes on key role at WHO regional office

MANILA, Philippines — Public health expert Susan Mercado was appointed as the director for programme management at the World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific regional office, the Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday.

Mercado, a medical doctor and public health expert with over 30 years of experience, made history as the first Filipino to hold the second highest position at the Manila-based United Nations office.

“Women are disproportionately affected by health problems. Dr. Mercado, an established female public health leader, brings experience, ethics and expertise to the table. More importantly, she has always—and will continue to—redress gender imbalance for health equity,” the department said.

In 2023, the Philippines and Guam nominated Dr. Susan Mercado for the WHO Western Pacific regional director position, currently held by Saia Ma'u Piukala of Tonga.

Mercado served as a special advisor to the DOH for global health during the current administration and a special envoy of President Rodrigo Duterte for global health initiatives.

She was also a former health undersecretary and a board member of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

Mercado also served as the co-chair of the Climate Change Commission’s National Panel of Technical Experts, which provides the agency with advice on climate science and recommends measures that help people adapt to climate change.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said that Mercado “can be counted on to deliver for the health of all peoples of the Western Pacific.”

The WHO Western Pacific regional office covers 37 countries from east and southeast Asia and the Pacific Island States.

The office’s main areas of work include communicable diseases, health security and emergencies, non-communicable diseases, and health sector development.