Nearly 3K cyber identity theft incidents logged in 2023 — PNP-ACG

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) recorded 2,999 cases of cyber identity theft in 2023, the law enforcement agency said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, PNP-ACG said that there has been a 12.2% rise in reported cases in 2023 with 1,597 incidents, coming from the 1,402 cases in 2022.

Twenty suspects, meanwhile, have been apprehended by the law enforcement agency with regards to cyber theft related incidents from 2022 to 2023.

“Some cases are resolved under the criteria of ‘beyond police control,’ signifying complainant-related issues such as failure to submit requirements, refusal to prosecute, record-keeping requests, or challenges in locating the individuals,” the PNP-ACG said in a statement.

Cyber identity theft occurs when people unwittingly disclose sensitive data through tactics such as phishing, scams, or downloading harmful software.

According to the PNP-ACG, cybercriminals misuse social media, unsecured networks, compromised ATMs and aim for data breaches on various websites including those of companies, governments or educational institutions.

Republic Act No. 10175 or the Anti-Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 penalizes cyber identity theft.

Those who are found guilty of any form of computer-related theft could face an imprisonment of six to 12 years or a fine of at least P200,000 up to a maximum amount commensurate to the damage incurred or both.