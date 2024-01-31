DOH to build 28 primary health hubs to decongest hospitals

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) aims to build 28 primary care facilities across the country by 2028 to improve healthcare access for millions of Filipinos, its chief said Wednesday.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said that the planned National Ambulatory and Urgent Care Facilities will target 28 million poor Filipinos.

"We will create these modern facilities for the poorest. It's very important to focus on primary care, and our idea is to decongest large public hospitals," Herbosa said in Filipino.

He noted these health facilities are expected to be built within compounds of state colleges and universities with medical schools.

"This is the pivot of the DOH: bringing primary healthcare closer to our citizens," he added.

Herbosa anticipates the opening of five fully operational primary health facilities within the year.

He is also suggesting the use of container vans as temporary primary health hubs while awaiting the completion of permanent facilities.

The provision of universal health care was one of the top priorities of Herbosa's leadership. — Gaea Katreena Cabico