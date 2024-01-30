^

Headlines

SC affirms jail time of individual over sale of fake money

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 6:56pm
SC affirms jail time of individual over sale of fake money
This photo shows Philippine banknotes.
Supreme Court Public Information Office

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the prison sentence imposed on an individual for the unlawful possession and use of counterfeit banknotes.

In a 12-paged decision penned by Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez dated Aug. 23, 2023, the high court affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeals (CA) to upheld the ruling of a Regional Trial Court (RTC) to convict Allan Gacasan on illegal possession and use of fake bank notes.

Gacasan is sentenced to a penalty of imprisonment of eight to ten years.

“From a careful reading of the narration of facts and the evidence, the prosecution adequately established Gacasan's guilt beyond reasonable doubt,” the court’s decision read. 

Gacasan was caught with 100 pieces of P1000 bills and 25 pieces of P50 bills when he was arrested by the operatives of the Philippine National Police‘s Criminal Investigation Detection Group on Nov. 10, 2018 during a buy-bust operation in Bukidnon.

Following the arrest of Gacasan, an official from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas verified the counterfeit nature of the seized banknotes upon immediate examination.

The RTC then ruled that Gacasan was guilty beyond reasonable doubt in violation of Article 168 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC).

The court said that “all the elements of the crime of illegal possession and use of false treasury or bank notes and other instruments of credit” are present.

Article 168 of the RPC is defined as unlawful possession and utilization of counterfeit treasury or bank notes and other credit instruments.

Gacasan filed an appeal to the CA which then ruled against him. He also filed a motion for reconsideration in the appellate court which was also dismissed. 

This prompted Gacasan to assail the lower courts’ decisions to the SC, questioning whether the CA was wrong in upholding the RTC’s conviction against him.

The high court, however, still upheld the decision of the lower courts.

“The petition is bereft of merit,” the SC’s decision read.

The SC rejected Gacasan's arguments, asserting the absence of admissible evidence for a criminal conviction.

Gacasan claimed that there was no valid buy-bust operation and that he was a victim of a frame-up.

“Gacasan's unverified and flimsy defense of a frame-up is not corroborated by any evidence, and pales in comparison to the consistent and positive identifications by several law enforcement officers who categorically testified that Gacasan, for consideration, delivered the envelope full of counterfeit notes,” the high court said.

vuukle comment

MONEY

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd confirms gradual return to old academic calendar

DepEd confirms gradual return to old academic calendar

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
A Department of Education director confirmed that starting next school year, schools will be having an earlier class opening...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Baste&rsquo;s bashing of Marcos baseless, disrespectful&rsquo;

‘Baste’s bashing of Marcos baseless, disrespectful’

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Deputy Speaker David Suarez and other leaders of the House of Representatives yesterday lashed back at Davao City Mayor Sebastian...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators, staff show solidarity with maroon armbands

Senators, staff show solidarity with maroon armbands

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
After making its voice heard in the controversy over the people’s initiative, the Senate is also making its position...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Duterte &lsquo;drug war&rsquo; erupts

Marcos, Duterte ‘drug war’ erupts

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Turning the tables on former president Rodrigo Duterte who had publicly called him a drug addict, President Marcos said yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: Baste quit call made out of &lsquo;brotherly love&rsquo;

Sara: Baste quit call made out of ‘brotherly love’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said she has not spoken to her brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, about his call for...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, Vietnam sign deals on maritime incident prevention, rice trade

Philippines, Vietnam sign deals on maritime incident prevention, rice trade

5 hours ago
Manila and Hanoi signed a memorandum of understanding on incident prevention and management in the South China Sea during...
Headlines
fbtw
Abducted activists denounce oral defamation charges vs them

Abducted activists denounce oral defamation charges vs them

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Castro and Tamano said that the DOJ “ignored the fact that we were abducted by the military, taken to a safehouse, and...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Practically begging:&rsquo; District rep rues meager DepEd funds for new classrooms

‘Practically begging:’ District rep rues meager DepEd funds for new classrooms

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Days after the Department of Education cited progress in solving classroom shortages, a House representative vented his fury...
Headlines
fbtw
SMNI anchors, reporters assail NTC&rsquo;s decision on network suspension

SMNI anchors, reporters assail NTC’s decision on network suspension

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The petitioners filed a request for a temporary restraining order and injunction, saying that the indefinite suspension imposed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with